Brothers locked out of mother’s estate

Three brothers have lost a bid to get a stake in land parcels owned by their late mother after a court threw out claims that they were defrauded by their sisters through impersonation and forgery of signatures.

Mr John Gitau, Peter Kimani and Paul Kariuki had told the court that they were disinherited when their sisters hired six men to impersonate them during succession proceedings in a Nairobi court.

So courageous were the hired men that they appeared at the High Court’s Family Division, posed as the brothers of the sisters and gave consent to a proposed mode of distributing the state. The consent allowed the sisters to inherit two plots in Dagoretti/Thogoto.

The three brothers said their signatures were forged to pave the way for the sisters’ acquisition of the plots in 2018. The impersonators were each paid Sh2,000 for the job, the court heard.

The brothers accused their sisters Elizabeth Njoki and Ruth Nyambura of denying them a stake in the two plots owned by their mother Mary Wambui Muthami, who died in 1998.

The sisters received from court the grant of letters of estate administration in 2018 after their “brothers” gave consent for them to inherit the plots.

However, the brothers returned to court, denying the purported consent and urging Justice Aggrey Muchelule to review his decision to dismiss their request for the grant to be revoked. Their petition was based on a confession made by one of the impersonators and forgery of signatures.

But Justice Muchelule dismissed the request, saying the three brothers failed to prove they had new and important evidence that they could not have reasonably obtained at the time the earlier application for revocation was heard.

“When the applicants filed the application for revocation they did not depone that the signatures attributed to them, both in the petition and for the confirmation of the grant, were not theirs or that they had been forged,” the judge said.

The brothers’ request for review of the ruling dated June 16, 2021 was based on new evidence indicating that their signatures had been forged and that they were impersonated by a man named Hezron Kinuthia Nganga and others.

They made the request after Mr Nganga “confessed” to them about the impersonation and forgery.

However, the court ruled that if the signatures had indeed been forged the brothers did not at that point seek to have them examined by a forensic expert.

The record showed that theri father was present in court during the confirmation of the grant to their sisters, the judge said.

“The court record shows that the parties’ father Muthami Matiru was present during the confirmation of the grant. If he is available, it would have been interesting to see what he says about the events of that day when the grant was confirmed,” Justice Muchelule said.

He also cautioned himself about the evidence of Mr Nganga, who confessed that he was bribed to impersonate the siblings in open court. Usually, such a witness is not worthy of credit, observed Justice Muchelule.

“But more important, the claims by the applicants are criminal in nature. If they are true, they ought to have been handed over to the police to investigate and have the respondents prosecuted for forgery and uttering false documents,” he said.

“No reason was given why this cause of action was not preferred. A conclusive finding by the criminal court of forgery by the respondents could automatically lead to revocation of the grant and cancellation of the certificate of confirmation,” he stated.

The two sisters did not file a response to the review application that contained the details of the alleged fraud.

The brothers had narrated to the court how they lost their inheritance to their sisters through fraud, adding that their sisters had colluded to disinherit them.

They claimed that the two sisters had concealed from the court that the brothers were beneficiaries of the estate and that the sisters had failed to move diligently to administer the estate.

Their case was that following the ruling that indicated they had provided their consent to the court proceedings, they got a document examiner to review the said signatures.

The examiner returned the verdict that the signatures had not been made by the brothers and that the signatures attributed to them were each a forgery.

The court also heard that Mr Nganga had come forth to say he was one of the persons who had impersonated the brothers in open court on the day the grant was confirmed – June 19, 2018.

The two land parcels were equally shared by the family's four sisters. Their brothers did not benefit as they were to inherit the properties owned by their father.

The court heard that Mr Nganga had confessed that he and others had been hired by the sisters to go to court and say they were the three brothers.

Mr Nganga swore an affidavit to support their application. He indicated that he and Daniel Njuguna, Charles Kuria, Peter Ngugi and two others had been recruited and each paid Sh2,000 to appear in court and impersonate the siblings.

The job included going to court, saying they were brothers of the two women and had consented to the application for confirmation of the grant.

It was on the basis of Mr Nganga’s confession that the three brothers sought the services of the document examiner to look at the signatures.

On account of the new evidence that was not in their knowledge at the time the application for revocation was heard, the trio returned to court seeking a review of the ruling that had dismissed their request to get the inheritance.

However, the court took into account the fact that the petition and the application for the confirmation of the grant had each received the consent of each of the three brothers.

The court also considered the evidence that after the death of their mother, their father called a family meeting that all the children attended.

Their father asked that the two properties would be inherited by the daughters only as the sons had already been provided for. It was stated that the applicants had appended their signatures to the deliberations.

It was on that basis that the petition was filed and the grant issued and confirmed to the sisters.

During the proceedings the sisters produced minutes of the family meeting held on September 15, 2015 at the chief’s office, where their father indicated that all the land in his name would be given to the sons, and all the land in the name of his wife would go to the daughters.