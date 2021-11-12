NHIF

The National Hospital insurance Fund (NHIF) building in Nairobi.

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Broke Webtribe sues NHIF for Sh783m for pay system

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Webtribe Ltd has demanded Sh783 million for a digital payments system it sold to the state corporation three years ago.
  • Webtribe has claimed a compensation package from the courts for damage caused by the alleged delays in paying for the system.

Had the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) stuck to its plan to buy an integrated digital payments system in 2014, its operations would have run smoothly and taxpayers would have been saved billions of shillings that have now gone down the drain.

