Jane Watiri Theuri
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Brittle bone disease hasn’t hindered Jane Theuri’s ascent in civil service

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

When President Uhuru Kenyatta was on the campaign trail in Limuru, Kiambu, ahead of the 2017 General Election, a uniformed administrator caught his eye.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.