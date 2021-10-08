Brittle bone disease hasn’t hindered Jane Theuri’s ascent in civil service

When President Uhuru Kenyatta was on the campaign trail in Limuru, Kiambu, ahead of the 2017 General Election, a uniformed administrator caught his eye.

Ms Jane Watiri Theuri, now 36, and her colleagues were controlling a crowd surging towards the President’s vehicle to catch a glimpse of the man of the moment.

The President beckoned Ms Watiri over and she walked to his vehicle. He jovially greeted and congratulated her for a job well done.

"The President greeted me while I was on official duty and told me that I will go far career-wise. He also assured me that we would meet again and I was extremely happy,” said the always smiling Watiri.

“I was in uniform and he was able to single me out, and from that moment I realised the power of the official uniform."

But Ms Watiri, an assistant county commissioner based at the Embu Huduma Centre, where she is also a manager, is not your ordinary government administrator.

She lives with a rare disease that weakens the bones so much that even an ordinary walk can cause multiple fractures.

Bone disease

People born with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) or brittle bone disease have bones that break easily, sometimes from mild trauma and other times with no apparent cause.

Using a wheelchair always created a buzz around her but she found a deeper purpose in life and realised her disability didn't have to stop her from achieving greater things. She was born in 1985 in Ngarariga village in Kiambu County.

The second-born in a family of two has used a wheelchair since childhood after being diagnosed with OI.

Growing up with the condition, life was difficult for Watiri, she explained. When she enrolled at Joytown Primary School, a special-needs school, life became even harder for her.

She suffered fractures and was in and out of hospital, disrupting her studies.

With the advice of her doctor, she would skip lessons to attend physiotherapy sessions to strengthen her bones. Eventually, she was able to walk with the help of clutches, although she still cannot engage in strenuous activities.

Ms Jane Watiri Theuri. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Ms Watiri sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination in 1999 and scored 430 marks out of the possible 700.

She joined Joytown Secondary School and sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination in 2003, scoring a mean grade of C.

She then went to Graffins College for a three-year diploma course in business information technology.

But she could not get a job anywhere after completing college, and so she stayed at home.

"I applied for a job in many places but I was not lucky. After numerous internships with different organisations without being absorbed I went back home," she said.

First-class honours degree

While at home, Watiri felt she should go back to school, further her education and get a degree.

With the help of her parents, she enrolled at St Paul's University in 2010. She graduated four years later with a first-class honours degree in public relations and her education star started shining.

This motivated her and she earned a master's degree in African studies at the University of Edinburgh in the UK. She then joined the National Council of Persons with Disabilities as an intern and worked for six months. She later left for Barclays bank, where she interned for three months hoping to get a permanent job.

Even after those internships, she went back home and spent six months without a job.

One day, her friend informed her about an Interior ministry job advertisement in a newspaper.

"I hurriedly went for the paper and went through it and saw the ministry wanted 706 assistant county commissioners to work in various places across the country and I applied,” she said.

“In September 2015, I was employed and posted to the office of the deputy county commissioner in Limuru, but in 2018 I was moved to Embu.”

Her disability has never been an excuse in her desire to study hard and serve the nation, as well as become self-reliant.

Her mother, Rahab Nyokabi, has been her mentor and a close friend.

"My mother was always ready to spend money on my education and constantly encouraged me as I struggled to walk. She is a loving mother," she added.

It took strength and courage for Watiri to go this far.

"I have been using a wheelchair and clutches but my condition was not a roadblock to my achievement," she said.

Her ambition is to become a principal secretary. "I have what it takes to rise to the position of PS. With the determination I have, I know I will make it," she said