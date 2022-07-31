British military doublespeak on white phosphorous munitions

The British Army will continue deploying hazardous white phosphorous explosives in Kenya despite growing international condemnation on the use of the chemical.

The United Kingdom has been loud in condemning the use of white phosphorus incendiary rounds, hitting out at Russia for deploying the weapons against Ukraine.

White phosphorous munitions are designed to set fire to objects and create illumination on targets.

Once fired, the phosphorous contained in the weapon ignite on contact with oxygen, creating a bright light and white smoke.

The munitions have been in use by armies around the world including Britain, Russia, the United States and even Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Although it is not technically classified as a chemical weapon, white phosphorous is considered hazardous and its effects can be fatal.

According to the United Office for Disarmament Affairs, injuries caused by white phosphorous are severe, often leading to death.

White phosphorous causes severe burns upon contact with the skin or eyes. It also causes respiratory tract irritation.

Under international law, the use of the substance is prohibited particularly on human targets or in areas inhabited by people.

British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) Deputy Commander Finlay Bibby said ordinances containing the chemical would remain in use.

“International humanitarian law allows the use of white phosphorous for certain warfare methods. We use it to create illumination so we can fight at night. It also produces a smoke screen. That is legal and the right way to use it,” Lt-Col Bibby said at Archer’s Post training centre during a range sweep to collect unexploded bombs left in the fields by soldiers during training in the last one year.

While Lt-Col Bibby maintains the use of the substance is restricted to controlled places, the Sunday Nation team observed that the area the white phosphorous is deployed is popular with nomads and their livestock.

He said Batuk has been moving locals to safer areas and cordoning off land used for live munition training.

The constant use of white phosphorous ordinance has been controversial for years, with its legality often considered a grey area among armies.

Mark that area

Though the UK rebukes Russia for using white phosphorous in Ukraine, Batuk says it will employ the chemical in Kenya but in a controlled way.

Early in the year, Batuk came under heavy criticism by human rights activists when it admitted using white phosphorous weapons in Archers Post, Samburu County.

“We understand it is a sensitive matter. For as long as it remains legal, we will continue to use it,” Lt-Col Bibby said.

“We are not the only military that uses white phosphorous. The KDF uses it too.”

At the same time, the British Army has been under scrutiny over injuries on many locals and environmental degradation caused by incendiary rounds, including white phosphorous-based munitions.

Batuk top brass, however, maintain that the unit has put measures in place to mitigate deaths, injuries and destruction of the environment during the training.

“We do a lot of work to minimise harm. Where the weapon does not explode, we search for it and dispose it properly. Where we cannot find it immediately, we mark that area and range sweep will come here every year and use technology to find the unexploded ordinances,” the Batuk Deputy Commander told the Sunday Nation.

In the last two months, a team of British Army war engineers and explosive ordinance disposal experts has been combing Archer’s Post in search of bombs.

Since their deployment, the teams from Batuk and KDF have recovered and disposed 54 unexploded bombs in the area that is at least 230 square kilometres.

Additionally, Batuk says it has been carrying out sensitisation among locals, including schools and other organisations, over unexploded ordinance in a bid to minimise civilian casualties.