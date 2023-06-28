Brisk business for traders as Muslims mark Idd-ul-Adha

Muslims flocked major markets on Tuesday to buy new clothes, foodstuff, and livestock for Idd-ul-Adha celebrations, despite the sharp rise in the cost of living.

The four-day festivities begin today, with faithful expected to conduct prayers in various mosques across the country.

The government declared today a public holiday to mark the festival, where Muslims sacrifice animals, typically goats, sheep, cows and camels and share it among families, neighbours, and the less fortunate.

At Nairobi’s Kiamaiko Market, it was booming business on Tuesday, as traders witnessed a surge in goat buyers.

Mr Mohammed Sora, a seasoned goat seller at Kiamaiko, says the Idd period is usually busy.

“We’ve prepared for weeks, ensuring our goats are healthy, well-fed, and meet the expectations of customers. It’s a time of great importance for us and the Muslim community," he said.

Mr Sora says on a normal day, he sells 20 goats but by 1pm yesterday, he had sold 50 goats.

“The price ranges from Sh9,500 to Sh14,000,” he said.

Mr Hussein Adnan, another goat seller at Kiamaiko Market, says business would have been better if the prices were not as high.

He recalls a time when buying a goat was relatively inexpensive, with prices as low as Sh5,000.

However, due to the current state of the economy, the prices have increased.

“There was a time when a goat was affordable because transporting them from Marsabit to Nairobi was also low. Now we pay Sh130,000 for transport. Although today is considerably a good day for goat sellers, the sales are not as high compared to previous years. Many people now opt to buy only one or two goats,” said Mr Adnan.

Mr Hassan Gabya, who owns a slaughterhouse, also says the high cost of living has reduced Kenyans’ purchasing power. Mr Gabya says if he slaughters five goats, the sales are sluggish, with only two out of the five selling quickly.

“The business is good but the economy is bad. People do not have money to buy goats at Sh11,000,” he said.

A majority of traders in Mombasa have been forced to cut prices to attract buyers.

Mr Ibrahim Ali, a curtain seller at the MacKinnon Market in Mombasa, said he has had to slash prices to entice customers.

“Normally, a metre of curtains goes for between Sh450 and Sh500. But due to the harsh economic times, if I sold at the same price during these festivities, no customer will visit my shop,” he said.

Ms Zulfa Hamid, another trader, has set up a table outside her shop due to the high number of clients, but she is also selling at discounted prices.

“From Sunday, I started selling clothes at half price. I did not expect such a huge turnout. That is why I have decided to extend my services outside the shop,” she said.

Restaurants, food vendors, and caterers have also discounted rates for the Idd festivities.

“Traditional foods and special desserts are normally prepared to mark the occasion. I have received many orders, because of the low prices,” said Mr Hashim Kassim, a home-based chef.

A spot check by the Nation in Eastleigh, which not only serves Nairobi residents but also operates as the main shopping centre for retailers and customers across the country, recorded high numbers of buyers.