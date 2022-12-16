Bright needy students in Kiambu receive scholarships from Shofco

Some bright but needy students from Kiambu County can now afford a smile after receiving education sponsorship from Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), a non-governmental organisation known for its community and charity work.

Shofco founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr Kennedy Odede on Wednesday issued scholarships and food worth Sh2 million in Githurai after meeting 2000 members of the Shofco Urban Network (SUN).

During the meeting, Dr Odede gave an assurance that Shofco will continue with its tradition and trend of helping students who can’t afford to finance their education because of their poor backgrounds.

“I have come with an early Christmas. Each of you will go home with a Christmas gift and students who can't afford fees will go back to school next month. I have brought scholarship bursary cheques to support students from this place and I look forward to seeing you again next year,” said Dr Odede.

The renowned social entrepreneur, who has bagged a series of international awards based on his charity work, also said plans are in top gear for Shofco to roll out women and youth programmes in Kiambu County in January 2023.

Reduce the rate of crime

The programmes which entail entrepreneurship ideas will not only help the youth and women acquire necessary skills to help them earn a living, but will also reduce the rate of crime in the cosmopolitan county.

“We are going to train youth on different skills depending on what they want. After the trainings, they will choose to seek employment or start their own businesses,

“This will reduce crime rate and keep our youth engaged. I also know that people in this area are entrepreneurs. We are going to bring our Sacco programme so that people can save and borrow money,” added the 2022 Social Innovator of the Year Award winner.

The beneficiaries said Shofco’s aid came in handy when some of them had lost hope in figuring out how and where their children would get school fees when schools reopen in the New Year.

“I am grateful because Shofco has paid school fees for my child. I now don’t have stress for next year’s school fees for my child,” said Ms Veronica Wanjiru.

Investing in young people

Another beneficiary, Mugo Laban Wangare, thanked Shofco for clearing school fees for one of her twins who is in Form Two.

“I am really thankful because part of my burden has been eased,” said Ms Wangare.

This year alone, Shofco has sponsored more than 2000 students in more than 10 counties in the country.

Students who have so far benefitted are from Nairobi, Nyeri, Kisii, Homa Bay, Siaya, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Kiambu, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu counties.

Githurai Assistant County Commissioner Florence Kioi, who was also present at the meeting, thanked Shofco for investing in young people and supporting the community economically and socially.