Bribery allegations rock recruitment of new House Clerk

Bribery allegations have rocked the recruitment of a new Clerk of the National Assembly, the Nation has learnt.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng’ last week claimed that a particular candidate “has bought all members” of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) and has been bragging to other staff that he will bag the job.

“Many members of staff who applied for the job have asked me what they should do because there’s a person who has bought all commissioners, including you, Mr Speaker,” he told the House on Thursday.

Mr Ochieng’ urged Speaker Justin Muturi – who is the chairperson of the PSC – to take charge of the process and ensure the House convenes for an informal sitting after the party primaries to discuss the issue.

Sources told the Nation that the PSC commissioners might have pocketed between Sh500,000 and Sh1 million each to favour a certain candidate.

The term of the current Clerk, Mr Michael Sialai, expires in July.

“Parliament is a key institution that should not be appointing individuals based on bribes. The position of the clerk should go to the most competent person who can guide members well,” said an MP.

Interviews for position

Mr Muturi said: “It’s an active matter and it would be breach of our rules and procedures to comment about it publicly. It is still work in progress.”

Interviews for the position were to be conducted last week, but this did not happen.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said it would be an injustice to deny senior staff in the National Assembly an opportunity to rise to the level of Clerk.

“It’s unfair to tell an officer who has worked in the House for more than two decades that he or she stands no chance of becoming the Clerk because someone will come from the Senate to take over the position,” he said.

“In other jurisdictions, such as the US and UK, staff at a certain level cannot move from one House to the other; for instance, one cannot move from Congress to the Senate,” he added.

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed urged his colleagues to wait for the recruitment report from the PSC.

Successful candidate

Out of 48 applicants, the commission has narrowed down to four senior staff members. They are Samuel Njoroge, Mohamed Ali Mohamed, Eunice Wanjiku and Serah Kioko.

Ms Kioko, who is the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, joined Parliament in 1994. Mr Ali is a deputy clerk in the Senate.

Mr Njoroge joined Parliament in 2008 and is the Director, Legislative and Procedural Services, while Ms Wanjiku is a deputy clerk in the Senate. The successful candidate will have to be approved by the House.

The Clerk is the accounting officer of the National Assembly and is responsible for all policy and organisational matters. He or she is also the chief adviser to the Speaker.

During his tenure, Mr Sialai is credited with streamlining audit and accounting functions, a move that saw the House get unqualified audit reports for three consecutive financial years between 2018 and 2021.

He is also credited with the promotion of the use of Kiswahili a in Parliament. He is among those who pioneered the translation of the National Assembly’s Standing Orders into Kiswahili in 2021.