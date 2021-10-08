Brave reporting earns journalists the Nobel Peace Prize

Imagine running a newspaper that has lost six journalists over the years, eliminated for being too critical of the government, but you stay put; not ready to change the paper’s hard-hitting stance.

Or heading an online media organisation in a country whose leaders do not pay much regard to the law, killing suspects at will.

Those are the circumstances facing Mr Dmitry Muratov and Ms Maria Ressa, journalists from Russia and the Philippines respectively, who were yesterday announced as the joint winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Mr Muratov, 60, co-founded the Novaja Gazeta, an independent newspaper, in 1993.

“Since 1995, he has been the newspaper’s editor-in-chief. Novaja Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power,” said a statement from the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Mr Dmitry Muratov, Editor-in-Chief of Russia's newspaper Novaja Gazeta.

Photo credit: AFP

“Since the newspaper’s start, six of its journalists have been killed, including Anna Politkovskaja who wrote revealing articles on the war in Chechnya. Despite the killings and threats, editor-in-chief Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy. He has consistently defended the rights of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism,” the committee added.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ms Ressa, on the other hand, co-founded digital media company Rappler in 2012.

“As a journalist and the Rappler’s CEO, Ressa has shown herself to be a fearless defender of freedom of expression.

Rappler has put critical attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign. The number of deaths is so high that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country’s own population, the committee said.

“Ms Ressa and Rappler have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse,” it added.

In a live broadcast by Rappler, Ms Ressa said she was “in shock”.

She said her win showed that “nothing is possible without facts”.

“A world without facts means a world without truth and trust,” she said.

Maria Ressa, the CEO of Philippine news website Rappler. Photo credit: AFP

In a statement, Rappler said it was “honoured and astounded” that its chief executive had been given the prize.

“It could not have come at a better time - a time when journalists and the truth are being attacked and undermined,” the media firm said. Ms Ressa has faced numerous legal cases, which she says are politically motivated. The government has maintained their legitimacy. Filipino journalist Ellen Tordesillas told the BBC last year that Ms Ressa was “admired as one of those who stood up to Duterte”. Mr Muratov, on his part, said he hardly expected the win.

In an interview with the popular Telegram channel Podyom, Mr Muratov said: “I’m laughing. I didn’t expect this at all. It’s madness here.”

He called the prize “retribution for Russian journalism which is being repressed now”. The editor was congratulated by Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, who said: “He persistently works in accordance with his own ideals, he is devoted to them, he is talented, he is brave.”

The Nobel Peace Prize is intended to honour an individual or organisation that has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations”.

“Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time,” it added.