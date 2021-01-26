Ukur Yatani
Brace yourself for more taxes, high debt burden in Sh3trn Yatani budget

  • The huge expenditure outlay will leave the country with a massive deficit of about Sh1 trillion.
  • The national government recurrent budget is set at Sh1.97 trillion (15.8 percent of GDP).

Kenyans should brace for a higher tax burden and more debt load to fund the 2021/22 national budget, which is set to expand 7.47 percent to Sh3.02 trillion.

