Brace for more biting cold, weatherman warns

The weatherman has warned Kenyans to brace for even more biting cold with temperatures expected to go as low as below 10 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

According to the August temperature forecast, highlands around the Rift Valley will experience unusually cold temperatures with minimum temperature falling below 10 degrees Celsius, especially in Nyandarua County, and maximum temperatures of below 18 degrees Celsius.

This will affect Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi Counties.

Kenya Meteorological Department Director Dr David Gikungu, the cold temperatures are due to the incursion of cold winter air from the southern hemisphere, which experiences winter during this time of year.

Further, slightly cooler than average temperatures are expected over northwest region covering Turkana, Samburu, and West Pokot and parts of Northeast, especially Marsabit County.

According to the forecast, near average temperatures are expected over highlands West and Central of the Rift Valley and the Coastal region.

The areas include Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Kisii, Nandi, Vihiga, Bungoma, Laikipia, Nakuru, and Baringo as well as Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale.

Warmer than average temperatures, however, will be experienced over the South Rift Valley and the Southeastern lowlands covering parts of Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Makueni, Taita Taveta, and Kitui.

“Fog formation in the highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County) may pose a danger to motorists due to low visibility. Drivers in affected areas are therefore advised to be cautious, especially along the Kikuyu-Kinungi stretch of the Nairobi-Naivasha Highway. Fog may occasionally lead to interruption of operations at the Wilson and Jomo Kenyatta Airports,” said Dr Gikungu.

The weatherman said that the month of July marked the peak of the cold season with Marsabit, Wajir, Kisumu, Nyeri, Embu, Voi, and Lamu experiencing below average temperatures.

Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi County recorded maximum temperatures below 18°C with Nyahururu recording minimum temperatures of 3.6 degrees Celsius and an average of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

In regards to rains, the forecast shows that slightly enhanced rainfall will be recorded over parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, highlands around the Rift Valley and Northwestern parts of the country with occasional cool and cloudy conditions with light morning rains and drizzles.

The areas comprise Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

The Coastal region will be sunny and dry; however, occasional showers are likely while the southeastern and northeastern regions will remain generally sunny and dry. Northeastern region covers Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties.

“It is anticipated that the current drought affecting the ASAL regions of the Northern and Eastern sectors of the country will worsen. Conflicts over the scarce resources, particularly water, pasture, and browse, are likely to continue.”