Bouncers to Ruto: We are ready to join Interior Ministry

Bouncers from across the country have asked President William Ruto to incorporate them into the Interior Ministry, saying they can work alongside the police and other security agents to help protect Kenyans who are in need of their services.

In a meeting with the press in Nairobi on Tuesday, Brian Ongore, Chairperson of Aegis Stewards Association, said that by partnering with the National Police Service at the national level, the security stewards, commonly referred to as bouncers, will act as the eyes and ears of the service, obtaining firsthand information about security.

“As security stewards, we have a huge role to play in ensuring security in clubs, hotels...We request to be placed under the Ministry of Interior and even at county levels to correct the wrongs that were made by our predecessors and to ensure security of law-abiding citizens,” said Mr Ongore.

The request comes as the association calls for all security stewards to register themselves with the association pending training mid this year. The training, which will be conducted by the Private Security Regulatory Authority, will see bouncers trained on basic safety skills such as close combat, public relations, self defence, fire safety and electrical surveillance.

Bouncers Association Of Kenya wametoa wito kwa serikali kuwaruhusu wanachama wake kumiliki bunduki ili kujilinda. #NTVAdhuhuri pic.twitter.com/8gSAHMkC5C — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) January 17, 2023

“We do not want to see hooligans acting in the place of stewards, so that when anything bad happens we get blamed. We want to make sure that this industry is one where one can have a noble career that will attract students,” said Mr Ongore.

He added: “With regards to firearms, we are working in partnership with the National Gun Owners Association...it is important to know about gun safety. It is equally important for the National Police Service to handle this kind of training so that we know how to disarm rogue firearm holders and how to contain situations of attack.”

He also called on Kenyans working in night clubs, offering close protection to VIPs and politicians, tourists and private homes to register with the body.