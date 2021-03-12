Books aren’t the key to success, hard work and persistence are

Growing up, my parents, teachers and religious leaders had one maxim: “Education is the key to success".

“You need to go to school, graduate, get a well-paying job and become someone in the society,” my parents would tell me. At school, my teachers took over: “You need to take your studies seriously or else your future is at stake.”

I don’t think these statements have stopped being fed to the ears of schoolchildren. Many have been made to believe that books are the only path to success. To date, hawkers, charcoal burners, grave diggers, porters and handcart pullers are still considered failures.

But is it true that the only way to make it in life is to pass one’s exams? If the success stories of people who did not have university degrees are anything to go by, I wish to disagree.

Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Group and Apple founder Steve Jobs are among world’s richest people yet they did not study at university.

Comedians

In Kenya, we have comedians, business moguls and sports legends who did not go beyond secondary school and they earn more and live better lives, while many graduates are not successful in life. While youth unemployment has been a major hindrance to their success, many have been unable to do anything meaningful with their grades and knowledge.

The application of academic knowledge is what separates those who succeed and those who fail in life. The problem is partly due to an established trend where learners care more about grades than skills. The first thing a person needs to do to succeed in life is identify their talent.

They have to know what their end goal is and what they need to do to get there. Commitment to set objectives and passion in their pursuit is what delivers success. Making it in life requires careful preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.

Education is all about gaining knowledge, but its application, strategy, persistence and hard work lead to success.