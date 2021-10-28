John Mwangi Kagema
Blow to woman claiming she was married to Enashipai owner

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • High Court Judge Lydia Achode has dismissed an application by Ms Serah Wanjiru.
  • Ms Wanjiru claims to have married Mr Kagema in 2007 and sired two children with the billionaire.

John Mwangi Kagema, the tycoon who mentored several business executives while amassing an enviable fortune of his own, will not be exhumed to settle a succession dispute in which a woman has claimed to be his wife.

