Blow to ex-Kenya Power boss Gichuru in bid to block CJ Koome

Former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru has lost his bid to block Chief Justice Martha Koome from participating in a case involving his extradition to Jersey Island to face theft and money laundering charges.

Mr Gichuru wanted Justice Koome to recuse herself from the petition that is seeking the Supreme Court’s clarification on whether he and former Cabinet minister Chris Okemo can be extradited to the British territory for a criminal trial.

The petition was filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Through lawyer Benson Muchiri, Mr Gichuru told the Supreme Court that Justice Koome should stay away from the case because she had handled it as a Court of Appeal judge. He also argues that she had disqualified herself from the matter in that court.

Chief Justice Martha Koome. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

But the Supreme Court threw out his application, which was made orally and informally by his lawyer on Thursday morning at a hearing.

In a brief ruling read by Justice William Ouko, the court said that given the limited number of judges at the Supreme Court, Justice Koome’s recusal at the Court of Appeal could not be applied to the apex court.

The court said considering the limited number of judges at the apex court and the doctrine of necessity, the bench will remain as constituted. The bench comprises the CJ and justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and William Ouko.

“(Justice Koome’s recusal) at the Court of Appeal was not on the question of bias or perceived bias or prejudice or perceived prejudice. It was said that she was avoiding sideshows,” the judges said.

Lawyer Muchiri said that on July 25, 2016, CJ Koome (then a Court of Appeal judge) recused herself from the bench that was hearing the case following an application by Mr Gichuru’s lawyer, Gershom Otachi, now chairman of the National Land Commission.

National Land Commission chair Gershom Otachi in Mombasa in February. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

She was the presiding judge of the bench that included herself and justices Hellen Okwengu and Festus Azangalala. In disqualifying herself, she said she would not allow sideshows to delay the matter.

“She recused herself from presiding over this matter and I am drawing the court’s attention to that order by your ladyship (CJ Koome). It is the position of Mr Gichuru that the same position at the Court of Appeal should prevail,” Mr Muchiri told the Supreme Court judges.

He was supported by lawyer Fred Ngatia, for Mr Okemo. Mr Ngatia said that for consistency the DPP’s petition should be heard by a bench not involved in the matter previously.

But the judges noted that Mr Muchiri had not tabled the ruling or the order of the Court of Appeal.

But the judges allowed his request to adjourn the hearing on the grounds that Mr Gichuru’s lead counsel, Waweru Gatonye, is sick and could not participate in the proceedings. The court postponed the hearing to October 21, saying that it will not entertain any other application for adjournment.

Immediately after the ruling, CJ Koome complained that lawyers were taking the Supreme Court casually.

She, in particular, told off Mr Muchiri and a Mr Ruto from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, who said he learnt about the proceedings on Thursday through Mr Ngatia.

“This court takes its work seriously. It is the apex court. Yesterday we took long - not less than two hours - in a pretrial hearing to prepare for this hearing,” she said.

She was angry that during the pretrial session the court was not informed of the factors that would cause an adjournment.

“This morning we all wake up prepared to hear the appeal and the application together. We are sitting here robed and then Mr Muchiri just appears in a very casual manner to draw our attention to another decision of the Court of Appeal which he does not even place before us but goes on and asks for another adjournment,” she said.