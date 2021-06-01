Blow to CS Ukur Yatani in bid to gag MP Rehema Jaldesa

The High Court has declined a request by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani to stop Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Dida Jaldesa from making false and defamatory statements linking him to intercommunal fights in Marsabit and Isiolo counties.

The CS wanted the court to issue a temporary injunction order barring the MP from uttering any defamatory statements against him or further dissemination of alleged defamatory material concerning him.

But Justice Hellen Ong'undi dismissed the application, saying the CS failed to spell out clearly what he wanted the MP to be stopped from saying.

"The applicant (Yatani) wants the defendant (Jaldesa) barred from uttering any defamatory remarks. This is so general. A defamatory remark would mean anything not pleasant to Mr Yatani but very accommodative to Ms Jaldesa and the people she represents. That is why it was imperative for him to clearly spell out what she is to be gagged from uttering," said Justice Ong'undi.

She also noted that the dissemination of the alleged defamatory material is by other persons or bodies who are not parties in the case.

Recommended action

Mr Yatani wanted the interim orders to remain in force until a defamation case he filed against the lawmaker is heard and determined, adding that unless the MP is restrained, he will continue to suffer harm to his reputation and integrity.

However, the judge said although the CS failed to clearly explain what he wanted Ms Jaldesa to be stopped from saying, that does not suggest she is at liberty to say anything she feels like saying against Mr Yatani.

Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa (centre) at Parliament buildings on December 3, 2020. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

"If there be anything wrong she thinks Mr Yatani has done, it would be prudent for her to report to the relevant authorities for investigation and necessary action," the court said.

In his application for the injunctive orders, the CS indicated that on January 18, 2021, Ms Jaldesa convened a press conference and claimed that he was involved in planning and mobilising a “strategy to displace the Borana community from Isiolo and Marsabit”.

He stated that the allegation by the MP is capable of being understood to mean that he has committed crimes under domestic and international law, including purported forcible transfer of population, fanning violence, cattle rustling, theft and other felonies.

Other claims

Mr Yatani added the MP had also alleged that he had conspired with other leaders and with government to orchestrate violence and attacks within the two counties.

"The natural implication of this allegation is that the applicant is responsible for the alleged insecurity across the region. That allegation is clearly designed to sully the applicant’s image," the CS told court.

The court further heard that the MP had claimed the CS was seeking to achieve ulterior political ends through sponsoring violence in the region and that he countermands the instructions of the Office of the President on issues of national security.

Mr Yatani said Ms Jaldesa has been in the habit of making malicious and false statements against him and that the recent utterances are evidence of a repeated pattern to discredit and defame him since he was appointed to the Cabinet.

In opposition to the application, Ms Jaldesa told court that she has an obligation to speak out on matters touching on the people she represents.

She confirmed having addressed a press conference on January 18, 2021 on the issue of the attacks on the Borana people both in Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

She, however, denied saying that the CS was involved in planning and mobilising a strategy to displace them.

The MP said the press statements did not make the CS’s reputation suffer injury of any manner as she also denied having a habitual and repetitive pattern of making defamatory statements against him.