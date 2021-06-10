Blow for Uhuru as High Court quashes executive order

Photo credit: PSCU
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has quashed an executive order issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year that sought to place the Judiciary, commissions and independent offices under ministries and government departments.

