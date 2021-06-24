Blow for Sonko as court upholds his impeachment, Anne Kananu’s nomination

The High Court has upheld the nomination, vetting and appointment of Nairobi deputy governor Anne Kananu Mwenda.

The three-judge bench said Ms Kananu’s nomination was not withdrawn and dismissed a letter by former governor Mike Sonko which revoked the nomination.

The unanimous judgment delivered by Justices Juma Chitembwe, Wilfrida Okwany and Weldon Korir means there will be no by-election to replace Sonko.

The judges also found that Sonko's impeachment had no effect on Ms Kananu's nomination and that the Nairobi County Assembly acted legally in completing the process.

The court said that having been approved by the Nairobi County Assembly, Ms Kananu did not require formal approval by the governor.

The court also ruled that the impeachment of Sonko was constitutional and lawful, paving the way for the swearing-in of Ann Kananu as Nairobi governor.

However, his legal team wants implementation of the judgment to be suspended for 21 days to allow them lodge an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

The court also found that the allegations made by Sonko on his ouster were substantiated to the required standard.