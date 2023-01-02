Bishop Mark Kariuki urges youth to take advantage of Hustler Fund

The presiding Bishop and General Overseer of Deliverance Church Kenya Dr Mark Kariuki has predicted that the Hustler Fund will be a game changer this year.

Dr Kariuki urged the youth to devise new strategies for borrowing the money.

He told Kenyans to ignore the naysayers and to take advantage of the Hustler Fund to improve their lives. Bishop Kariuki urged the youth to form cooperative societies, pool resources and create wealth.

“I believe the Hustler Fund is good and the youth can use it to improve their lives,” said Bishop Kariuki.

Bishop Kariuki urged the leaders to serve all Kenyans.

“God wants leaders to serve Kenyans with humility,” he said, adding that the leaders should not use their positions to enrich themselves.

He added: “As we start the New Year, I urge the leaders to stop thinking about the 2022 political campaigns and instead focus on how to serve Kenyans.”

“Our leaders should put Kenya first before their interests,” said Bishop Kariuki.

The clergyman urged Kenyans to work hard, maintain peace and remain united.

On the prevailing hunger in some parts of the country, Bishop Kariuki urged Kenyans to remember the less fortunate.