Billionaire Richard Branson scales Mt Kenya to raise money for charity

British business magnate Richard Branson partook in the Strive for Big change initiative to conquer Mt Kenya in a bid to raise funds for education.

The billionaire with a team of over 25 people ascended to the peak of the mountain which is 16, 355ft above sea level weathering chilly and blissful weather.

Mr Richard Branson when he climbed Mt Kenya this month to raise funds for charity. Photo credit: Pool

“We set off in great spirits explaining to everyone what the journey was all about- testing ourselves, having fun together and raising funds for Big Change, a wonderful challenge set up to reimagine and transform education,” he said.

The Virgin Strive Challenge is a series of epic mass participation endurance events which raise money for Big Change Charity. He added that through the challenge they intend to have education for life and not just for exams which would translate to unlocking the full potential of young people and supporting them to thrive in future.

British business magnate Richard Branson in Mt Kenya. Photo credit: Pool

The mogul described the hills and valleys of the mountain as breathtaking saying mornings were spectacularly beautiful with astonishing sunrises. As they travelled on through the enormous and soggy gorges, he witnessed stunning lakes and waterfalls.

He went on to say that Strive challenges, always tests people’s nerves.

“Prior to setting off, the impression I got was there wasn’t going to be so much technical climbing, and my training would set me in good stead. But, as it turned out, it was pretty brutal,” he narrated.

Every year, members who have signed up to the Strive story participate in challenges which include running, climbing mountains and cycling to raise fund to support young people succeed in different projects.

Deep into the excursion in the mountain, Mr Brandson noted that there was not much snow at the cap of the mountain due to climate change.

“As we climbed higher, the altitude made breathing tough and sleeping even harder. There was freezing cold, driving rain and sleet. There was not as much snow as there used to be due to climate change,” he noted.