Bill seeks to stop auctioneers from going for loan guarantors

Banks and other financial institutions will be required to first attach assets of borrowers who default in loan repayments before going for the guarantors if a proposed law comes into force.

The Law of Contract (Amendment) Bill 2023 by Ruiru MP Simon King’ara seeks to amend Section 3 of the principal Act to protect guarantors from claims that arise following default on financial obligations by debtors.

The Bill proposes to give protection to the guarantors’ assets against lending institution’s dreadful auction hammer as it seeks to require that banks and other lending institutions first exhaust the auctioning of assets of principal borrowers before zeroing in on those of the guarantors.

“The objective of this Bill is to amend the law to provide that in case of a default, the creditor or the lending institution should first realise the assets of the defaulter before pursuing the guarantor,” said Mr King’ara while appearing before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee yesterday.

The Bill was before the committee chaired by Tharaka MP George Murugara for pre-publication scrutiny.

When applying for a loan from a financial institution, the borrower is always requested for a guarantor just in case the borrower’s assets are not able to cover the cost of the loan, including interest.

In case the borrower defaults, the lending institution, after issuing a notice to both the borrower and the guarantor, chooses which assets to sell to recover their resources.

“This should not be the case. The assets of the principal debtor should be sold first as he/she is the main or sole beneficiary of the borrowed funds,” Mr King’ara told the committee.

Mr King’ara told the Murugara-led committee that the application of the law in its current form has been used to exploit the guarantors.

“There is thus the need for this amendment in order to ensure that the assets of the guarantor are protected but only attached once the assets of the borrower have been exhausted,” the Ruiru MP said.

The Bill is a republication of a proposal by former Juja MP, the late Francis Waititu, that was passed in the 12th Parliament.

But it could not get the presidential assent after former President Uhuru Kenyatta declined to sign it into law and instead sent it back to the National Assembly for reconsideration, with a memorandum detailing his reservations.

