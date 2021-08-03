Parliament  
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Bill on CJ tops to-do list as MPs resume sittings

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Bill also proposes that recruitment of a new CJ should start at least six months before the expected retirement date or expiry of the term of the incumbent.

Members of Parliament are Tuesday debating a Bill that seeks to compel the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to present to the President at least three nominees for appointment as Chief Justice.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.