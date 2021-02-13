The biggest puzzle of the heart: What is love and loving?

It’s that time of the year when love hovers in the air like some stubborn virus. Today some people will spend a fortune in the name of love. Songs will be dedicated to lovers, hummed to, danced to. Rings will be exchanged and intimate stories shared in dates across the globe, all in the name of love.

But what is this thing called love? Artistes have described it as a power that can make you lose your mind. The Bible has termed it as the greatest gift. History says it is a force so strong it has started wars. Some think it is a force that drives sane people nuts.

“What does love mean to you?” Daniel Ogetta and Elvis Ondieki posed that question to various people. Here, their perspectives:

Kidum (Jean-Pierre Nimbona) — Musician

Love is a mixture of feelings. Sometimes someone in love feels the joy but the other is hurting them. And the more the person is hurt, the more they feel the love is good. I call it a mixture because, do you remember Adam in the Bible when he woke up to find a partner? The first thing that happened is that he was happy. Then problems started there. Love is also sweet on one end because you feel you are not alone; you are with someone who cares.

Musician Kidum (real name Jean-Pierre Nimbona) describes love as a mixture of feelings. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Mercy Achieng’ — University student

When someone has been part of me in every step of my life, like my mum has through the bad and the good, I call it love. When they are proud of me through my triumphs and show me to the world as she has done, that is even excess love to me. I know it is love when someone is affectionately attached to something. And when they develop deep emotional attachment to something, I view it as love.

University student, Mercy Achieng’, says when someone has been part of her life, she calls it love. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Joram Okinyi Ndira — Seventh Day Adventist pastor, Migori

We are human beings. We are sinful creatures, too. But God has given us a second chance. He sent his only son to redeem us from the sins. That was love. It is not always going to be easy but if we can forgive even after betrayal and accept each other’s flaws and reach out to those who have wronged us to foster a peaceful relationship among us again, that is immense love.

Joram Okinyi Ndira, a Seventh Day Adventist pastor in Migori, says forgiving one another is a manifestation of immense love. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Harrison Mumia — President, Atheists in Kenya Society

There’s nothing like love. Human relations are but a science and are based on various cognitive elements. We choose partners based on other characteristics like height, financial stability, prestige, et cetera, other than love. That is why when the qualities they loved fade, people who claimed to have loved each other divorce. I urge couples to show affection for each other while feeling lasts.

Harrison Mumia, President, Atheists in Kenya Society, says there’s nothing like love. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Samwel Buuri Murithi — hearing-impaired teacher, Kitui

There is a certain kind of relationship I have with my phone. I carry it daily, no matter how many times it frustrates me, especially when the network is down. But I keep using it because it is my link to the world. I talk to people through it until it is no more. Phone manufacturers keep on adding more features and releasing new phones, but you can still see that the majority of phone users stay with the same device until it’s worn out. If we understood each other this way, like my wife and I do, we’d be at peace with each other. When I meet someone who truly treats me like they treat their phones, listen to me without judging and hold mature discussions with them, then that is the real meaning of love.

Samwel Buuri Murithi, a hearing-impaired teacher in Kitui, says people should treat those they love the same they treat their phones. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Rev Dr Simon Oriedo — Anglican Church senior pastor, Nairobi

Love is an obligation. It is a duty. It is something that no one can run away from. It is constant. That is what you practise all times and you don’t grow tired. When people grow tired practising love, hatred and violence and conflict come in. Love is something you work on. It will not just grow; it requires deliberate effort. I would also say love is pure. Love is the heartbeat of a relationship. Love is not a matter of what I’ll get from the other person. It is also asking, ‘What will I give?’

Rev Dr Simon Oriedo, a senior pastor in the Anglican Church, says love is an obligation and a duty. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Jane Ngoiri — Broadcast journalist

Love is patience and understanding to accommodate and respect. Love is about celebrating each other and being each other’s cheerleader and support system. You have to fight together and for each other, not against one another; fight on the same side.

Jane Ngoiri, a broadcast journalist, says love is about celebrating each other and being each other’s cheerleader and support system. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Esther Mbau — Counsellor

Love is a doing word. It is not really about the feeling. Love is realised through expressing actions not through feelings. Actions always speak louder. Feelings vary by the day, so you can’t say it is love. Feelings are valid but that should not drive us. Love is expressed through doing, through commitment. I get the definition of love in 1st Corinthians Chapter 13; that love is patient, kind, and doesn’t keep a record of wrongs. All those things are about doing. At the end of the chapter it says, ‘The greatest of these (faith, hope and love) is love.’”

Esther Mbau, a counsellor, says love is a doing word. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group