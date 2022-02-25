Sauti Sol band

Members of the Sauti Sol band entertain guests at a Sol Fest concert in November.

| Pool

News

Prime

Big win for artistes in Sh8bn Skiza pay row

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bill seeks to have artistes and creatives allotted 52 per cent of all revenue generated from ring-back tunes.
  • Currently, only 16 per cent of the proceeds go to artistes, while 25 per cent and 51 per cent go to KRA.

Only President Uhuru Kenyatta now stands in the way of performing artistes and creatives earning 52 per cent of proceeds generated from the ring-back tunes of their songs, after MPs passed the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2021. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.