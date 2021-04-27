Raila Odinga
Big fallout in Raila camp over BBI Bill

By  Patrick Lang'at  &  Silas Apollo

  • A group of Orange MPs have declared support for entire document, coming after some members cited parts of Bill ‘unconstitutional’. 
  • Report by joint parliamentary committee reveals how they attempted to sidestep legal landmines.


A group of ODM MPs has backed the BBI Bill in its entirety, distancing the party Raila Odinga leads from the position taken by some members, who have signed a parliamentary report that labels sections of the proposed law unconstitutional. 

