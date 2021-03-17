Best of luck to my fellow KCSE candidates battling exam fever

KCSE candidates

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates at Mama Ngina Girls High School in Mombasa tackling Kiswahili paper in this picture taken on November 12, 2019.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Daisy Achieng Ooko

What you need to know:

  • We are trying our best to achieve our dreams of excelling in the KCSE exams.
  • I have put in quite a lot of effort, but will it pay off? 


The national exams are here. Tension’s in the air! As I head to class, I feel overwhelmed with the loads of books I have to read within the few days left.

