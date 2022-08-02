Bensoul, Nviiri could exit Sol Generation

Bensoul and Nviiri The Storyteller may exit Sauti Sol’s, Sol Generation record label with plans already underway to recruit new artistes.

In February 2019, Sauti Sol officially launched the record label with the two gifted singers as their first signees.

The up and coming artistes at the time, have gone to establish themselves as marketable artistes in the Kenyan music industry becoming one of the most sought after entertainers.

Bensoul and Nviiri have hardly missed performance bookings especially since after the recession period following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nation understands that, to currently book the two as they mostly come as a package, since they became a hit, one will have to part with between Sh500,000 to Sh1 million depending on various factors such as what kind of event they will be performing at, how long they will be on stage among others.

With two years remaining on their respective contracts, Sauti Sol’s vocalist Bien Aime Baraza has revealed they will not hold on to them, should they choose to exit the label.

“I don’t expect Bensoul and Nviiri to be at Sol Generation for the longest time. They each signed a five-year contract and I think they are now left with one or two years.” Bien revealed.

However neither Bensoul and Nviiri has shown any interest in wanting to exit the label at the moment.

Renew their contracts

On whether Sol Generation will renew their contracts, that remains a matter to be discussed once they come to the end of their current terms

“They haven’t shown that, none of them has told us he plans to leave but if it’s time to leave and they want to then they will leave. After five years my work of nurturing them is basically done because by year five your artiste should already be a made-man and should they leave, they will be starting at some established level.”

Nviiri of Sol generation during a past performance. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Of the artists signed under Sol Generation since its establishment, Bien describes the two as the easiest to have worked with.

“They are the most hardworking and easiest artists to work with, they have been holding me up as well. As a label we have had our challenges especially during the recession period but right now things are looking good for them. They are always booked all the weekends so I hardly get time to see them.”

Should they decide to leave, Bien only has one piece of advice for them. He wouldn’t wish to see them take the same route as Rayvanny and Harmonize following their exit from Diamond Platnumz record label WCB Wasafi.

“I wouldn’t wish to see them leave and immediately start their own record label. If that is any of their desire they should at least take time to build themselves, learn from our mistakes and do better, get their money right, get their contracts right then they can proceed. The aim is to continue the culture.” Bien adds.

Rayvanny left to focus on the establishment of his Next Level Music label while Harmonize has been running his KondeKang record label for the last two years which hasn’t been successful enough to write home about.

Sol Generation is currently in plans to sign more artistes with the Mbwe Mbwe hitmaker revealing that a new female artiste is set to join.

“We are about to start mentoring new artists at Sol Generation and we will be signing a new female artist before the year ends.”

Female artiste

Crystal Asige was the only female artiste signed at the label but left in 2019 barely 10 months with both parties mutually agreeing to part ways.

She however claimed to have been kicked out by the label saying they no longer wanted her and was asked to leave in November 2019.

Kaskazini who were also unveiled as Sauti Sol’s protégés left the label prematurely barely a year having featured on hit songs Extravaganza and Rhumba.