Benson Mutura: My 28 days at the helm of City Hall

After Benson Kangara Mutura narrowly lost the Makadara parliamentary election in 2017 to ODM's George Aladwa, he went quiet, at least politically.

But in a span of four months in 2020, the 49-year-old rose from an election loser to a speaker before ending the year as Nairobi's acting governor.

Plucked from political obscurity after the huff resignation of Speaker Beatrice Elachi in August last year, fate and circumstances conspired to hand the father of three the enviable position of a leader of both arms of the Nairobi County government.

On August 14, 2020, he was overwhelmingly voted by MCAs to replace Ms Elachi. Four months later, fate handed him the leadership of City Hall after the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko in December.

Mr Mutura lasted 28 days in this position after being sworn into office on December 21. He handed over to Deputy Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda last Monday.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, he recounts his days at the helm of Kenya’s capital city.

What did you find in your in-tray when you took over at City Hall?

I found a grounded county government with nothing at all going on. Basically, nothing had been going right there. The county government was in shambles. Even basic things like the internet or imprest for officers to buy toners or printing papers was not there.

The staff members were demoralised and there were issues including lack of vehicles for service delivery. The basic requirements for a proper working environment were not there. It was like starting from zero.

What did you do then?

I signed warrants that unlocked the months-long Sh37.5 billion budget stalemate, releasing funds to both the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and the county government.

In this way, we were able to pay salaries to county staff who had not received their dues for two months. I also made sure their medical cover was renewed. We paid Sh325 million to AAR-Kenya.

I also facilitated the commencement of the process of clearing pending bills owed to contractors and suppliers. Some teething problems had prevented the process from taking off but that has now been cleared. It is only a matter of time before the bills are paid.

What did you do in terms of the public service?

I streamlined the public service, which had been grounded. The county had two vacant posts for county executive committee members (CECMs).

I reoganised the Cabinet by re-appointing former Education CEC Janet Ouko and moving Lucia Mulwa to the Agriculture docket, which had been vacant. ICT and E-government executive Newton Munene took over the vacant Trade department in acting capacity.

I also appointed Devolution Chief Officer Jairus Musumba as the acting county secretary while former councilor Paul Mutungi replaced Peter Mugo as the chief of staff and Brian Weke took over as the legal adviser in the office of the governor.

Further, the county had only eight out of the 23 required chief officers Mr Sonko failed to renew contracts for 15 after they expired more than a year ago. I had to reorganise them to ensure continued service delivery.

We also merged sub-departments to make good use of the eight chief officers. This meant that each sector or department, usually with two or three chief officers, had to have only one.

I also reconstituted the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board as the three-year term of the previous board ended last December. In the same breadth, I appointed 17 new sub-county liquor committee heads.

What was the biggest challenge that you faced?

A demoralised staff with no morale to work. They had not been paid for two months. I made sure they were paid. We also paid their medical insurance. This encouraged them and gave them the hope that things will get better.

We require order among staff for Nairobi residents to get proper services. There is no way residents can get proper services from a demoralised staff.

Did you authorise any expenditure for a significant development project?

Which development projects are you talking about when even basic things were missing at City Hall? You must be crazy to think of starting any development project when even basic things like an internet connection and toners are missing and staff salaries have not been paid for two months.

People have always associated City Hall with corruption and cartels. What was your impression when you took over?

Those were very few days so I did not get to the bottom of some of the said issues. but I think some are fallacies.

I have worked at City Hall for many years so I know what goes on. When you get an administration that is not working, people will try shortcuts in getting payments for services. I think that is how cartels come up.

What did you improve while at the helm?

Some of these things are long term so you would have to dig deeper into the,. The county government had not been paying for services, meaning it was on autopilot mode, but I managed to jumpstart it in the short time I was there.

Did you have a blueprint of what you wanted you wanted to achieve in 60 days while serving as acting governor?

I had no blueprint as I had not been elected to the position. My remit was to make sure things were up and running. Those who will come after me are the ones who will have manifestos.

Did the vetting and subsequent swearing-in of Anne Kananu Mwenda catch you by surprise?

Not really. My work was just to make sure the county government was operational and that there is continuity for whoever comes next.

I am not the type of leader who clings to a position. I knew I would hand over at some point since I have another job (speaker). I cannot be all over.

Did you ever imagine that you would hold such a position?

I am a true patriot. I am always ready to serve my country.

Which way for City Hall?

I handed over to Ms Kananu since she is the substantive deputy governor. I will hand over the instruments of power to the substantive governor, whoever that person will be.

Were you called by anyone or told to apply for the speaker position?

The county assembly put out an advertisement and I applied for the position just like any other Kenyan would. I looked at the credentials and applied because I was fit for the job.

What can you say are your major highlights since taking over as speaker from Ms Elachi?

I cannot talk about that now. At the end of my stint, I will look back and review my achievements.