Prime

Benson Mutura: My 28 days at the helm of City Hall

Nairobi Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura

Nairobi Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura is pictured in the governor's office after he was sworn in as acting Governor on December 21, 2020. 
 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Plucked from political obscurity after the huff resignation of Speaker Beatrice Elachi in August last year, fate and circumstances conspired to hand the father of three the enviable position of a leader of both arms of the Nairobi County government.

After Benson Kangara Mutura narrowly lost the Makadara parliamentary election in 2017 to ODM's George Aladwa, he went quiet, at least politically.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya’s Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000

  2. Kenya writes to AU over fresh fighting near Mandera

  3. Experts: Cut Somalia-Kenya ties unlikely to hold

  4. Cyclone leaves hundreds homeless in Mozambique

  5. Kibicho at DCI over Sonko election claims

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.