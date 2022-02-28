Ben Gethi, IEBC staff found guilty of forging Sh107m elections tender

Businessman Ben Gethi when he appeared before the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee over the Sh791 million NYS scam on October 4, 2016. His sister has been charged with money laundering. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Richard Munguti

NYS prime suspect Benson Gethi Wangui and four others, including three Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials have been found guilty of defrauding the poll agency Sh105 million  meant for lantern during 2013 General election.

