Ben Gethi, IEBC staff found guilty of forging Sh107m elections tender
NYS prime suspect Benson Gethi Wangui and four others, including three Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials have been found guilty of defrauding the poll agency Sh105 million meant for lantern during 2013 General election.
Chief Magistrate Lawrence found former IEBC officials Kennedy Gaunye Ochae, Gabriel Ngonyo Mutunga and Willie Gachanja Kamanga guilty of altering tender documents submitted by Solarmak Technologies Limited for the supply of solar lanterns for use during the 2013 polls.
Mr Gethi was convicted alongside Joyce Makena, both directors of the Solarmak Technologies, the firm which was at the center of the electoral fraud.
Mr Gethi and Makena were convicted for the offenses forging a tax compliance certificate issued by the assistant commissioner of the domestic tax department at Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).