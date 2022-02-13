Frank De Tank

Belgian Tik tok star and suspected drug trafficker Frank De Tank. 

| Pool

News

Prime

Belgian Tik tok drug king lived large in Kenya

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

In one of nearly 250 videos that transformed suspected Belgian criminal ‘Frank De Tank’ into a Tik tok celebrity while living in Kenya titled, “When the police knock at the door to arrest me,” a bell rings and the bald, heavily tattooed body builder hides behind a curtain.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.