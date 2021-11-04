Inmates

Inmates Alex Dimba, Tobias Omukuti and Joseph Lodiaka who have successfully completed their law degree from the University of London, while still serving their jail term at the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison.

| Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Behind bars, trio file court briefs for fellow inmates and sometimes win

By  Macharia Mwangi

  • Alex Dimba, Joseph Lodiaka and Tobias Omukuti have put a smile on the faces of prisoners whose cases they have successfully litigated.
  • The three have teamed up to offer free legal services to their colleagues and have done a commendable job.

They are legal minds behind bars writing legal briefs for hundreds of inmates and winning cases in court. Their services are purely pro bono and they are in demand.

