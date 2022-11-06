Beauty queen seeks help to compete in top global event

A beauty queen is appealing to the government and well-wishers to sponsor her trip to Malaysia for a Miss Tourism International pageant that begins on Thursday.

Diana Joy Mbocha says she has approached many offices and leaders for help to no avail.

Ms Mbocha, who graduated from the University of Nairobi’s School of Law in December last year, was crowned Miss Tourism International (Kenya) in August.

There will be a pageant in Kuching, Malaysia, between November 10 and 25 to determine who among country Miss Tourism International winners takes the global crown.

The total budget Ms Mbocha had drawn for the trip, seen by the Sunday Nation, comes to $5,300 (Sh644,480).

Of the amount, the highest cost is for the gowns to be worn on stage, which go for $2,000 (Sh238,464).

“There is no government support. They don’t pick my calls and emails are never replied to. What is happening to pageantry in Kenya is really sad,” Ms Mbocha told the Sunday Nation.

She has approached the Kenya Tourism Board, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, the Tourism Trust Fund and a number of prominent politicians but found no help.

“We have gone everywhere. People just say ‘okay, I will do it’ and don’t do anything. The only person who has done something is Music Copyright Society of Kenya Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua,” she said.

Pageants are usually run by private entities and the franchise through which she was crowned is affiliated to Vera Beauty College.

Given that, should Ms Mbocha expect any support from the government?

She argues that governments elsewhere support beauty queens and Kenya should be no exception.

“Whether private or public, I’m representing Kenya. Kenya belongs to everyone. Beauty contests support a country’s tourism. It is a sector every country must invest in. Other countries always have franchise holders but the government chips in. At the end of the day, it is a win-win situation,” she argued.

Mr Leakey Odera, who has been in the pageantry industry for more than 20 years, supports Ms Mbocha’s argument.

“I agree that it is a private affair but the model who represents the country on stage wears a sash written ‘Kenya’, not her name,” said Mr Odera said.

“I sent a beauty queen to Nigeria in August using my money. It is very expensive. As a franchise holder, you must be ready to help out if there are no sponsors.”

He says the government should support a few pageants who bring value to the country.

Ms Mbocha says her win will place Kenya’s tourism on a pedestal.

“We are talking about investors willing to come to Kenya. That is the whole point of Miss Tourism International. There are sponsors around the globe who are waiting to invest in the winning country,” she said.

“We are going there to show what Kenya can offer. Kenya has a lot to gain in terms of improving our tourism, especially after the pandemic.”

After graduation, Ms Mbocha pursued a master’s degree in international relations rather than go to the Kenya School of Law.

“I want to venture into diplomacy. That is why I also developed interest in beauty pageantry. It has a lot to do with diplomacy,” she says.