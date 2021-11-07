Roshanara Ebrahim

Newly-crowned Miss Universe Kenya 2021 Roshanara Ebrahim.

| Pool

Beauty queen makes comeback after being dethroned over nudes saga

What you need to know:

  • Newly-crowned Miss Universe Kenya has ambitious plans to champion courses that will market Kenya globally.
  • She will represent Kenya at the 70th edition of Miss Universe 2021 to be held in Israel next month. 

In July 2016, the reigning Miss World Kenya, Roshanara Ebrahim, went from the high of holding the coveted crown to the low of having her private pictured leaked online by an ex-boyfriend and being dethroned. She sank into depression and battled suicidal thoughts.

