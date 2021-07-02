Uhuru and Raila
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

BBI opponents: Uhuru abused power in pushing for changes

sam

By  Sam Kiplagat  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • BBI opponents begin their defence of the High Court ruling that derailed the constitutional reform process.
  • President should have surrendered authority to DP before initiating process, judges told.  


Opponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) yesterday hinged their case on the argument that President Kenyatta abused State power to push a drive to change the Constitution.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South African court ‘saves’ Zuma from jail

  2. Egerton University to set up call centre to boost food security

  3. EACC: Most leaders fail integrity test

  4. EACC denies raiding Khaminwa's office

    Dr John Khaminwa

  5. Somalia presidential contest shapes up as election date fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.