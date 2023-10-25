Inside battle of wits in Governor Mwangaza's impeachment and previous attempts

Rival camps in the proposed impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza are engaged in behind-the-scenes lobbying to bolster their positions ahead of a vote slated for later today at the assembly.

The assembly is set to hear Governor Mwangaza’s defence this morning. The county boss has been accused of gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Ms Mwangaza’s ouster is being backed by Senator Kathuri Murungi, 11 MPs, Njuri Ncheke elders as well as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

This is the second time the assembly is seeking to oust Ms Mwangaza. Last year, MCAs voted to remove her but she survived after the Senate dismissed the charges.

In September, officials from United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), and National Ordinary Peoples Empowerment Union (Nopeu) said they had abandoned the governor.

“As a political party, we have declared war against the governor,” DEP Meru Secretary Alhaji Mwendia said.

Last week saw intense lobbying even before the notice of impeachment motion was tabled. To pave the way for the process, Meru leaders started by convincing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to abandon efforts to reconcile Governor Mwangaza and her deputy Isaac Mutuma.

“I have talked to Meru leaders and we have resolved that the problems facing Meru be resolved by the people of Meru. The President and I will keep off,” DP Gachagua said early this month.

Cornered, Governor Mwangaza wrote to the Senate Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee seeking their intervention in the dispute.

In the letter, she accused her deputy and other top county leaders of orchestrating her impeachment.

Meanwhile, MCAs allied to the governor protested the secretive drafting of the impeachment motion. As opposed to the previous impeachment when all MCAs were involved in drafting the motion, sources said this one was top secret.

“MCAs are supporting the impeachment due to pressure from political parties, but I will not be forced to impeach the governor,” Kiagu MCA Kiambi Ngaruni told Nation in an interview.

MCAs involved in drafting the motion said secrecy was necessary to enable them secure vital pieces of evidence.

“In the previous impeachment process, some of the grounds we presented were trashed due to lack of solid evidence. We wanted to ensure the loopholes are sealed in this second impeachment motion,” Minority Leader Mwenda Ithili said.

According to county assembly records, 59 out of 69 MCAs had appended their signatures after Majority Leader Evans Mawira tabled the notice of motion last week. Majority Whip and Athwana MCA Jim Muchui expressed confidence that the motion will garner more than 60 votes.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza arrested over Okolea Programme meetings

“We have the numbers we need to remove governor Mwangaza. No one should be worried about the numbers,” Mr Muchui said.

Mr Ngaruni said the governor’s camp only needs 26 MCAs to stop the impeachment as opposed to their rivals who need 46 votes to have their motion sail through.

“This is a game of numbers. They can talk as much as they want but we have the numbers to defend the governor,” Mr Ngaruni said.

There was a split in the DEP after Secretary-General Mugambi Imanyara changed his mind and threatened to scuttle the impeachment process.

“I want to know what’s in it for my party. I will not support the impeachment if it’s not clear what my party will get. If they refuse to negotiate, DEP will vote against the impeachment,” said Mr Imanyara, who had previously led the minority MCAs in withdrawing their support from Governor Mwangaza.

Besides the political intrigues, five residents moved to court last week in an attempt to stop the impeachment process, terming the public participation notice published by the county assembly as defective.

Under a certificate of urgency, Boniface Koome, Wilfred Murithi Kirima, Godfrey Kinoti Nturibi, Faith Wanja Andrew and Joshua Mwirigi Mugiira through lawyer Kiogora Mugambi wanted the High Court to suspend the anticipated debate until their suit is heard and determined.

In his affidavit, Mr Koome said the assembly had excluded seven sub-counties in its public participation forums. However, Justice Thripsisa Cherere declined to certify the matter as urgent and slated the petition for directions on November 28.

In a new twist, on Monday, the governor’s husband Murega Baicu said they would move to court to stop the impeachment process over the name used in the public participation notice.