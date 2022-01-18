Battle for Nyarombo Gold Mines as Chinese firm seeks to eject local miners

Tension is brewing at Nyarombo Gold Mines, Awendo Sub County, after a Chinese mining company took over exploration in the area, threatening to eject locals.

The locals, mostly unlicensed artisanal miners, have been jostling for sites with the foreigners who have since taken over the mines, threatening the livelihoods of the area residents who claim ownership of the mines as ancestral property.

Last month, the county Department of Mining closed several tunnels used by locals following a deadline for the residents to vacate the sites, after Chinese investors acquired operational licences to run them.

The Nation established that the tussle over the lucrative gold belt is far from over, with political leaders and senior county administrators on the spot for micro-managing the gold mining sector.

Residents well-versed with the dealings at the mines intimated that elected leaders in the region were working with foreign miners to frustrate the community so that they can leave the sites and pave way for the investors.

“They (leaders) are capitalising on lack of licences by locals to push through the foreigners into taking over the mines. We have had several meetings to arbitrate on the issue and have a lasting solution, but the concerned parties often show defiance,” said a local administrator who sought anonymity owing to the sensitivity of the matter.

Law enforcers, keen not to heighten the tensions, have kept away, despite the December deadline that required unlicensed miners to leave the mines.

A senior police officer privy to the matter told Nation that residents had repulsed them and the slightest attempt by police to effect the eviction order would turn chaotic.

“We are still weighing options since there is no court order barring the locals from operating in the mines. What we have was a directive from the county Mining department and effecting it may result in casualties owing to the rising tension,” the officer noted.

The miners maintain that the sites are on their ancestral land and are their source of livelihood, which they are not ready to forfeit to the foreign investors.

“It is not our fault to operate without licences. Every effort we make as artisanal miners to have the licences are thwarted by the relevant departments,” said Mr Joel Ochieng, one of the miners.

“They either charge exorbitant fees or deliberately keep postponing our engagements,” he added.

He accused area MP Walter Owino of remaining mum on the matter despite incessant cries from the community over harassment by the foreign miners.

“It seems that the majority of our elected leaders... have gone to bed with these foreigners and are benefiting from the gold mine through the foreign companies operating in the region,” Mr Ochieng said mining was benefiting the foreign investors at the expense of the community.

“We need an explanation as to why the government has been issuing licences to the mining companies. Their boldness to take over our natural resource speaks volumes on who is backing them,” he stated.

Violent confrontations

Nyarombo Gold Miners Association Chairman Victor Obuya said the sector has been taken over by investors who are reaping big at the expense of locals who are wallowing in abject poverty.

“They have taken control of the sector and now the community has no voice. No local is employed at the site yet this is our God-given right. Our leaders have equally abandoned us, choosing to be silent on the matter,” he said.

The area has witnessed violent confrontations before, with the foreigners and the locals fighting for ownership of the mines, forcing the county mining department to shut down majority of the unlicensed gold mines.

In October 2020, Awendo Sub County Commissioner Mercy Wamalwa led a multi-agency team to the site following protracted fighting.

After the day-long security meeting, both parties still stood their ground, with each maintaining ownership of the mines.

But speaking to Nation.Africa on phone, Mrs Wamalwa noted that they would soon find an amicable solution and have both parties resume normal operations.