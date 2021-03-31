Barack and Sarah Obama
Courtesy

News

Prime

Barack and Mama Sarah: How the Obamas inspired the world

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Barack Obama affectionately referred to Mama Sarah as Granny.
  • In 1992, just before Obama got married to Michelle, he flew her to Kenya to introduce her to his family, especially Granny.

From the day Barack Obama arrived in Kogelo and his grandmother called out his name loudly, something happened to him. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.