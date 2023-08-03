Bankers, lawyers sign MoU with State over land-leases registration

Lands Cabinet Secretary Zacharia Mwangi Njeru on Thursday led the ministry to sign an agreement with stakeholders in the Lands sector to allow for the registration of long-term leases during the geo-referencing of land.

Stakeholders in the land sector, including the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Institution Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) and the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), have expressed delight at the agreement, which will now facilitate land transactions for those who have been locked out.

According to the Lands CS, the Sectional Properties Act of 2020 (SPA) expired in December last year, giving all long-term leases intended to cover ownership and those registered before the commencement of the SPA two years to comply with Section 54(5) of the Land Registration Act, locking out hundreds of transactions that had not met the deadline.

Under the terms of the agreement, developers will have six months to geo-reference their properties, which will allow the department to begin processing titles.

"For the pparcels that were partially done, we have given them six months to make sure that the geo-referencing is done and for the new developer, within six months the developer should have engaged a surveyor and within six months that work should be ready for us as a ministry to process sectional titles," he said.

Mr Njeru explained that some of the files had been transferred from his ministry to Survey of Kenya during the last regime, which paralysed transactions, but the lid has been lifted following the signing of the deal on Thursday.

This means that the files will be accessible to allow for the processing of cases that had halted transactions worth Sh104 billion.

LSK had earlier protested against the National Land Information Management System, known as Ardhisasa, which was launched in 2021 to start digitising land in Nairobi, saying the platform was slow.

He commended LSK and other stakeholders for their support to the Ardhisasa platform, which he said will reduce cases of interference with land records.

"Security of tenure for the Kenyan public in terms of ownership of titles will be maintained," he said.

Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir said the issues raised by stakeholders were legitimate as there was a public outcry that needed to be addressed.

"I want to confirm that we have since worked very closely with the Bankers Association, LSK and ISK to ensure that we unlock all the pending transactions," Mr Korir said, adding that the ministry has embarked on a public awareness campaign to inform Kenyans on how to register on the Ardhisasa system,” Mr Korir said.

LSK president Erick Theuri said they had consulted extensively with the ministry on the challenges of Ardhisasa.

"The challenges that lawyers and their clients have been facing, I'm happy with the progress that has been made and we have been able to isolate and resolve most of these challenges," said Mr Theuri.