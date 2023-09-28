Banker accused of stealing Sh70 million from customer

A bank manager has been charged with stealing Sh66.9 million last month.

Elias Kinyua Njue, a transaction manager at Family Bank Limited, was arraigned before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi.

Njue denied stealing the cash which came into his possession by virtue of his employment.

The prosecution, led by Virginia Kariuki, told the magistrate that the accused made off with the money entrusted to him by the lenders.

Through a defence lawyer, Njue applied for bail on the grounds that he was out on police bail in the sum of Sh150,000. He pleaded for lenient bail conditions, urging the court to take into consideration the hard economic times Kenyans are going through.

Ms Kariuki urged the court to consider the amount mentioned in the charge sheet as a basis for imposing strict bail conditions. She also urged the magistrate to disregard the police bail, saying "circumstances have changed since Njue entered his plea".

In a short ruling, Mr Ekhubi ordered the accused to deposit Sh5 million bail with one surety or alternatively deposit cash bail of Sh1 million.

In the same court, three businessmen - Elias Mwangi Kuria, Amos Cheruiyot and Oola Chepchirchir - were charged with conspiring to defraud Stephen Maina Kariuki of Sh400,000 under the guise of helping him secure employment for his sons in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Kuria was separately charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh400,000 from Mr Kariuki between 23 and 26 September 2023 under the pretext of assisting him to secure a KDF job for his son.