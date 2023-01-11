Bank to pay elderly couple Sh234 million over fraud

A court has ordered Absa Bank to pay an elderly couple Sh234 million as compensation for fraudulently selling their shares held in 11 companies.

Justice Alfred Mabeya directed the lender, formerly known as Barclays Bank of Kenya Ltd, to compensate Stanley Mwangi Gachugu and Bilha Waruguru Mwangi Sh234,188,156 being the prevailing current market value of the 127,797 shares.

The couple trades as Vinco Footwear. They ventured in entrepreneurship in 1958 with a capital of Sh10 and over time invested in shares for their old age.

Justice Mabeya issued the order in enforcing a judgment issued on October 4, 2019 where the court found the shares had been fraudulently sold by the financial lender and directed for valuation of the same.

In that judgment, the court held that the prevailing market value could only be the value at the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE).

The couple stated that in 1991 they had deposited their share certificates for various companies in the bank as security for loans.

At the time they operated a current business account with the lender at its Moi Avenue branch.

Through that account they obtained overdraft facilities in 1990 and 1991. As security for those facilities, they deposited with the defendant share certificates and title deeds.

In respect to the share certificates they signed blank transfer forms which were left in the custody of the bank.

Those share certificate were as indicated in court as 1926 + 385 Kenya Breweries Ltd, 373 Brooke Bond Kenya Ltd, 532 +63 E.A.P. & L. Company Ltd, 4,2834 +31257 ICDC Investments Co.Ltd, 700 Standard Chartered Bank, 5,500 Kenya Finance Corporation, 4,410 Rift Valley Bottlers Ltd (unquoted) and 700 ICDC shares.

Others were 1,560 shares for B.A.T (K) Ltd, 1,250 shares, 1,150 Barclays Bank, 100 Barclays Bank, 2,500 KFC, 4,000 KFC shares and 28,557 Shares for ICDC.

It was the couple’s case that the overdraft facility was fully paid off although they did not request for the release of their share certificates or titles because the same were safe at the bank.

They were also contemplating using those securities later to obtain further facility from the bank.

Mr Gachugu stated that in 1998 they realised that they were not receiving dividends for their shares. He went to the bank but he was surprised to be informed that the bank only had in its custody one share certificate of NIC Bank and two title deeds.

For the following four years the bank failed to inform him of the whereabouts of the certificates. He struggled to get information about the share certificates.

“Thereafter for about four years, the bank tossed me left, right and center and I did not make any headway regarding our shares,” he stated.

The investigation continued until 2011, when he requested the bank for statements to 2012 when he requested it to confirm they had no liability with him.

On carrying out his investigation he found out that the bank had fraudulently sold their shares. He was able to obtain share transfer forms in respect to their shares of ICDC Bank and Diamond Trust Bank.

On requesting for bank statements, the bank only supplied statements for January to September 1993. It did, on request, supply a letter dated April 3, 2013 which confirmed that the couple did not have outstanding liability with the bank.

Mr Gachugu, on further investigation, obtained a letter from Diamond Trust Bank, dated March 30, 2015, which stated that his shares which had been deposited with Barclays Bank had been sold.

He lodged a complaint with the capital Market Authority and that authority communicated with the defendant.

The bank responded by stating that it did not have record of the couple’s shares because they had been destroyed after the lapse of seven years period.

Mr Gachugu stated that he did not go for his shares, once the facility was paid, because he and his wife had not bought the shares for speculative purposes but rather they were for investment for their old age.

He also stated that he and his wife started their businesses in 1958 when they raised their capital of Sh10. With that they began roasting and boiling meat in Kisumu, at a verandah and their other businesses grew from that humble beginning.

He stated the fraudulent act of the defendant had left them destitute and he was unable to provide medical care for his wife who was sick. The court found the couple had proved its case against the bank.