Bank teller, trader charged with stealing from dead man’s accounts

A former Equity Bank teller and a trader have been charged with stealing over Sh3.5 million from a dead person’s accounts.

Eutycus Muguna Mutembei and Ayugu Eugene Shivachi denied 13 counts when they were charged before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

State Prosecutor Anderson Gikunda said the two cybercrime suspects used a computer to access the bank accounts of the late Amos Ngatia Muiruri who passed on in November 2020.

Presenting the 13 charges, Mr Gikunda said the two accused irregularly accessed Mr Muiruri’s accounts at KCB Bank, Equity Bank and NCBA Bank.

State anti-crime agencies stated that the accused stole Sh3,533,930 from the dead man’s account and that of a private firm, Pentafarm.

Died in November

The first indictment against them was that of stealing Sh257,000 from the the late Mr Muiruri’s KCB Bank account.

Mr Muiruri is said to have died in November 2020.

Further, Mr Gikunda stated the accused stole Sh997,000 and Sh650,000 from NCBA Bank, Sh979,830 from Equity Bank and Sh997,000 from KCB Bank.

They are also charged with illegally accessing Mr Muiruri’s data at the KCB Bank using a computer operated from an unknown location.

Also charged is a taxi driver and his wife who are accused of preparing to commit a felony.

Safaricom lines

Police recovered 47 Safaricom lines in Makuyu within Murang’a County from Mutembei, Shivachi and a couple — Morris Koome Riungu and Jane Wacuka Gathongo. The lines were registered under different subscribers and were allegedly meant for use in stealing money.

The offence was allegedly committed on February 11, 2021 along the Thika-Makutano road.

The accused denied the charges and applied to be freed on bond.

In the Sh3.5 million theft case, Mutembei and Shivachi were freed on Sh500,000 cash bail while in the Safaricom lines crime each was required to pay Sh200,000 cash bail.

The cases will be mentioned on March 3, 2021 for pre-trial directions.



