Banditry white chopper: Detectives arrest Pokot South MP David Pkosing

Pokot South MP David Pkosing was Thursday evening arrested by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit on claims of funding banditry in the region.

The MP was arrested around 5pm in Nairobi and driven to the DCI Headquarters for interrogation by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit.

He was accompanied by several leaders from the region including MPs Titus Lotee (Kacheliba), Peter Lochakapon (Sigor), Rael Aleutum West Pokot Woman Rep and Senator Julius Murgor.

His lawyer Dunstan Omari refuted claims that he was funding banditry attacks in the North Rift.

"Mr Pkosing has never owned a white helicopter. He has given the investigating officers his version of the story and has never owned the white chopper allegedly arming the bandits. He has accounted for all the days since this issue started," he said.

On Monday, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya confirmed that private helicopters are used to ferry arms and weapons to bandits in the troubled Rift Valley region.

The helicopter has been mentioned in numerous security meetings, with residents and police reservists claiming it usually lands in the bandits’ hideout in Baringo South. Residents claim that whenever the helicopter is sighted, bandit attacks follow soon after.

The Korkoron Hills are where hundreds of armed bandits graze livestock as they spy on other areas and plan their attacks. There have been questions on where the bandits get their firearms and why they never run out of ammunition, which they use in attacks on villages, and in gunfire exchanges with security officers.

In an NTV interview on Monday evening that portrayed a man who felt he was let down by the government in the fight against the atrocities and those perpetuating them, the former Rift Valley regional commissioner confirmed reports about a 'mysterious white helicopter' that has been said to be supplying arms to the region.

Mr Natembeya said the National Intelligence Service (NIS) had a list of the suspected funders of the criminals who have been maiming and killing people.

“The government knows. NIS has the list of the perpetrators of the banditry acts,” he said, regretting that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has always denied knowledge of the white helicopter.