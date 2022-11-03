Balala bags job days after handing over tourism docket

Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has landed a plum job just days after handing over the docket to his successor, Ms Peninah Malonza.

In a statement issued Thursday, Fauna and Flora International (FFI), an international non-governmental organisation dedicated to protecting threatened wildlife and habitats, announced Mr Balala’s appointment as Vice President.

“With his vast experience in wildlife conservation and tourism, he will be instrumental in supporting the charity, alongside fronting our future development agendas and partnerships globally,” stated FFI boss Mr Mark Rose.

Lauding Mr Balala’s career in the field, FFI expressed confidence in his appointment, noting that he played a significant role in boosting tourism growth and stability in Kenya during his time as CS.

Prior to handing over to Ms Malonza, he served as CS for nearly 12 years, in both the late Mwai Kibaki’s government and that of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Under his tenure, Mr Balala oversaw development, launch and implementation of the National Wildlife Strategy 2030 in 2018, with FFI terming this as a roadmap for transforming wildlife conservation in Kenya.

He also spearheaded the launch and implementation of the Wildlife Policy 2021.

“His close working relationship with private and institutional investors, conservation and regional development agencies triggered realisation of the economic potential of the tourism and wildlife sector. He will be a wonderful global ambassador for FFI and we are privileged to have an opportunity to benefit from this wealth of knowledge and experience,” Mr Rose said.

Career path

Mr Balala began his political career as an elected mayor of Mombasa, over years rising to become a minister.

After his election to Parliament for Mvita constituency under Narc in 2002, he was appointed Gender, Sports and Culture minister in Mwai Kibaki’s government.

He was later moved to National Heritage in 2004 before being sacked as President Kibaki purged politicians who campaigned against the draft Constitution in the 2005 referendum.

After the 2007 post-election violence, Mr Balala returned to the Cabinet in the Tourism docket following a political deal between Mr Kibaki and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In 2012, Mr Balala teamed up with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of The National Alliance.

He then formed his own party, the Republican Congress Party, on which he vied for the Mombasa senator seat in the 2013 elections, but he lost to Wiper’s Hassan Omar.

He was later appointed Cabinet Secretary for Mining. In 2017, he was retained in the Cabinet when President Kenyatta won a second term.