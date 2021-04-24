Back from the brink. How I overcame shame of my leaked nudes

One afternoon in 2018, a female university student stood on Nyali Bridge, Mombasa, staring at the Indian Ocean.

For 15 minutes, she was in her own world, the only thing ringing in her mind was how she had let herself and her family down.

Then a student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in economics at the Technical University of Mombasa, her life had suddenly become miserable.

She had met her first love and courted him from when she was in Form Two. Her parents had tried to break them up many times, including hiding her admission letter to university because her boyfriend worked in Mombasa. They had instead insisted that she joins a Kenya Medical Training College near her home in Lugulu, Busia. But their efforts had failed spectacularly.

Model couple

“When I finally joined university as a first year, he rented a house for me in Nyali and sorted all my other bills apart from school fees. While my friends lived in hostels, I lived in a furnished house, paying about eight times the hostel accommodation fee. For three years, I was the envy of some of my friends, as my boyfriend was super rich,” recalls Queentah Naliaka.

“My parents eventually came around, and in the village, where we both come from, we were the model couple. During my third year in campus, I made a surprise visit to his house and found him in bed with another woman. When I caused drama, he said I was his ex-girlfriend, and our relationship ended. I was stressed as I didn’t know how I was going to adjust,” she recollects.

“I went home and told my mother about it, then went back to school, where I started smoking and drinking carelessly. My circle of friends changed, and the only one who cared asked me to get back to modeling. I had to hit the gym,” she recalls.

While pushing her body and heart to recovery, she met another man at the gym. They courted briefly, then got intimate and she got the scare of her life when a friend spread a rumour that he was HIV positive.

“I confided in another friend that I was scared I had become infected, and she spilt the information. Everywhere I showed up, people pointed fingers and whispered. I had ashamed myself and my parents, and I did not think I had anything else to live for,” says Queentah.

On the day that she stood on the bridge contemplating suicide, she had been on her way home from classes.

“That day on the bridge, a voice kept speaking in my head asking me-“why exactly are you still living? You have lost a seven-year relationship. Now you are HIV positive. Why are you still living?”

She does not remember how exactly she was saved, but when she came to, women were scolding her and asking her why she wanted to die. The next stop would be a psychiatrist’s office.

Therapy

“I was locked up in a room and questioned, and I said I wanted to die because I was HIV positive. However, I had taken multiple tests that confirmed my status as negative, and even summoned the man for testing. When his results turned out negative, I told myself that it was that way because he may have been on anti-retroviral drugs and therefore his viral load was undetectable. The therapist referred me to Kenyatta National Hospital, and further tests were done, which came out negative, but I did not believe them. My therapist’s conclusion was that I had post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety,” Queentah narrates.

For a month, she was put in a psychiatric centre for rehabilitation. When she finally recovered, she started a mental health advocacy campaign in her university, and even campaigned to be the university’s president.

“That was when I realised the importance of mental wellness, and decided to use my story to impact lives. The therapy had helped me accept my situation, and all I needed was to recognise my triggers. I spoke about it widely, which gave me a lot of publicity, including media interviews.”

But the publicity would come at a huge cost, one that nearly once again ruined her life.

“The moment I was featured in the news in November 2018, my then ex-boyfriend released video clips of me in a compromising situation. He sent them to my parents, to my colleagues and a WhatsApp group of a church where my father served as an elder. My father is also a principal of a high school. My mother is a politician. So we are from a really well-respected family and being the firstborn and the only daughter, it caused a lot of damage,” Queentah says.

She explains that the leaks threw her back into a dark ditch, and gave her suicidal thoughts. This time, though depressed, she did not attempt to take her life, and instead chose to face her demons head-on.

“My parents sat me down and asked for an explanation. It was very embarrassing and psychologically devastating because we can never retrieve the videos and I have to live with that fact. But they supported me and shielded me, took me back for therapy, and asked me to focus on my studies. I knew I had to make it up to them, and when I gave the commencement speech on my graduation day, they became proud of me,” says Queentah.

She went back to school to study counselling psychology and graduated last year as a certified psychologist.

Mental health

She started Girls for Girls Africa, a foundation that advocates for mental health awareness in Africa.

“Our mantra is that we are a semicolon tribe. Just like a semi colon, this means that your story is not yet over, and that the chapter that you walked does not define your entire life. You can turn around and start on a new page,” says Queentah.

Currently, she is working with the UN Women in Mombasa as a psychologist, offering psychotherapy programmes to persons living with mental illnesses.

“I encourage yoga and meditation, good nutrition, emotional, intellectual and financial wellness. This is a holistic approach that takes into consideration the connection between the mind, body and heart. A number of us have issues with mental health that stem from unemployment, family backgrounds and childhood trauma,” says the psychologist.

On October 10 last year during the World Mental Health Day, she launched her book titled Self-care Kit to Mental Wellness that helps readers address their mental illness.

“Therapy sessions are expensive, so I thought of having a book that can be used by generations. If you read this book today, your child can read it and benefit from it. It’s sustainable because a book can be stored for years and ages,” she explains.

This year, on World Mental Health Day, she intends to launch another book.

“The second one is like a workbook. So you have to write in and you have to be honest with yourself. It is a mental health planner that triggers introspection,” explains Queentah.

“My journey has been a very painful one, but I'm glad for the lessons. I am still healing, and have met people along the way who are on the same journey. They have held my hand, and I’ve had to learn from them. There is a community of people that have gone through bad experiences and can still afford a smile. I hope that my story inspires them to love themselves enough to take a step towards mental wellness,” concludes Queentah.