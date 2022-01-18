Baby

Baby Mitchelle Kadzo Katama was born with a rare condition where the tubes (ducts) that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder are blocked.

| Courtesy | Shutterstock

News

Prime

Baby 'with 60 days to live' needs Sh5m for surgery in India

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Baby Mitchelle Kadzo Katama was diagnised with a rare condition known as biliary atresia.
  • Medical experts describe the condition as a blockage in the tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder.

On March 8 last year, Mitchelle Kadzo Katama was born prematurely via C-section and put in a nursery for five days.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.