Baby Sagini attack: Cousin main suspect in gouging out of eyes

The main suspect believed to be knowing who gouged out the eyes of a three year old boy in Kisii travelled to Nairobi, a court in Kisii has been told.

One suspect, Alex Maina Ochogo,28, who is a cousin to Junior Sagini has since been arrested and will be remanded at Rioma Police Station for five days to allow police finalise their investigations.

Mr Ochogo on Monday was presented before Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno.

He was held after emerging that he escorted his mother to board a bus to Nairobi immediately the heinous act was meted on the boy according to the prosecutor of the case Hillary Kaino.

"He is being held as police believe that he escorted his mother to board a bus at Kisii bus park for Nairobi," Mr Kaino told the Magistrate.

The prosecutor said other suspects were at large but the police were pursuing them.

When the Magistrate asked Mr Ochogo whether he should grant the prosecution side the five days it had requested to arrest other culprits, the visibly perturbed man said he had no problem with it.

"There is no problem," Mr Ochogo said.

On Sunday, Sagini's mother Maureen Nyaboke wept uncontrollably at Kisii Eye Hospital after she arrived to see her child.

Not even consolation by Kisii governor Simba Arati who also visited the boy would cool her emotions.

She was not at home when his child was attacked as she had separated with her husband due to domestic squabbles.

Sagini was discovered abandoned in a maize plantation at Ikuruma village in Marani Subcounty and then rushed to hospital.

Lawyers Anita Nduhukire and Daphine Ayaki will represent Sagini in his quest for justice.

The Magistrate ordered the officer in charge of Rioma Police Station to ensure Mr Ochogo's security is guaranteed.

His case will be mentioned on Friday 23 December, 2022.







