Baby Blessing Wambui went under the knife to fix heart hole, woke up after 8 hours

The noise of the machines, the brightness of the room and the flashing lights overwhelmed me as I witnessed open heart surgery, one of the most complex procedures.

I have covered many events but none prepared me for what I witnessed at the theatre. I was permitted by the medical staff and the patient’s mother.

The operation started at 9:30 am on Thursday and ended at 12 pm, once the lead cardiac surgeon, Dr Mohammed Khaled, patched the chest cavity and announced that the surgery was successful. It, however, took about five more hours for the baby to wake up.

The nervous three-year-old Blessing Wambui was wheeled from Ward 4B with her anxious mother running after her. In the waiting room, she was received, and the mother was taken through the sign-in process and administrative paperwork.

Baby Blessing was then wheeled to the theatre room while bidding her mother bye. Accompanied by her file and the results from her previous tests, she was received at the operation theatre, then her name was read out loud for identification.

A line is secured at the lower part of the torso between the abdomen and the legs, at the wrist, to check her pressure and the heartbeat, others in the head and throat where the general anaesthetists administer the drug. Within a few minutes, her memory goes blank.

She was able to hold onto the nurse's hand. But unconsciously, she could not. She was already intoxicated.

A urinary catheter is inserted into the patient to help her release the fluids in the body. This will also help the doctors monitor her kidney. The patient's chest is then prepared for the opening.

Dr Stephen Takow, a Kenyatta National Hospital cardiothoracic surgeon, cleans the chest with an antiseptic solution all the way from the neck to the pelvis in readiness for the process. Bit by bit, the procedure begins. Time out begins.

First, the World Health Organisation protocols are read out loud confirming that everything was okay and in place, and all the experts involved in the procedure, including assisting cardiovascular surgeons, anaesthesiologists, and scrub nurses confirm that everything was okay.

Born prematurely, here is Baby Blessing’s heart story. Ms Rebecca Wangari, her mother, was excited when she made her first cry. At 28 weeks, she was ready to have her out after carrying a risky pregnancy. She was sickly during her pregnancy and all she wanted was to see the baby born safely.

“When she made her first cry, I was so happy until it became worrying, a hole in the heart,” says the mother of three, Wambui is her last-born.

Infection

At the age of eight months in 2019, she was diagnosed with pneumonia, she was then taken to Othaya Referral Hospital, and given drugs, which she took for a week, but her condition worsened.

She was then referred to Mathingira. They could not handle the girl, she was weak. She was then transferred to Kireini Missionary Hospital where she stayed for a week. After close examination, the doctor heard “heart murmurs”, a sign of a hole in the heart.

The mother was advised to take the child for echocardiograms, an electrocardiogram (also known as an ECG) and X-ray to measure the heart rate and pick any irregular patterns.

From the results, Baby Blessing was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a hole in the heart that was present at birth. She was then placed on drugs for two years to monitor whether the heart could close up on its own.

Unfortunately, this was not the case with Baby Blessing. Early this year, with frequent hospital visits, Ms Wangari went back to the hospital to enquire about the baby losing weight and always getting tired and fatigued. She knew something was not right.

“It reached a time that she could not even get out of bed, she was ever tired, very dull with no appetite. I took her back to the hospital. We were then referred to Kenyatta National Hospital,” she says.

Life-changing referral

At KNH, other tests were done to confirm the condition. She then started attending clinics. Then one parent, whose child had already benefitted from free surgery, referred her to Care for a Child’s Heart.

Ms Wangari would then be among the 20 lucky parents whose children were chosen for free heart surgery through Care for a Child’s Heart. She was then placed on a waiting list.

At the operating table, Baby Blessing is draped, leaving only the area to be operated on. Before the opening of the chest, a team of nurses, led by Mr Adam Jaldesa, a clinical perfusionist at KNH, prepares the “pump”, a heart-lung machine.

The machine is connected to the patient and takes over the work of the heart and lungs by adding oxygen to the patient’s blood, removing Carbon dioxide from the blood and pumping the refreshed blood back into the body. This happens as the surgeons work on the heart. The machine keeps the patient alive with no blood going to the heart.

When the machine is ready, the cutting starts. The chest through the right atrium was opened. All the bleeding vessels were sealed to control bleeding. The heart was then exposed to allow the surgeons to work on the defect.

“The patient had a hole between the two ventricles, (the lower chambers of the heart) and because the left side has a higher pressure than the right side, the blood from the right side was mixing with the left side, this should not happen,” Dr Khaled said.

The right side of the heart was then taken to the machine through a tube into the aorta, which supplied the other organs of the body, the brain, and kidney, liver while the heart stops and is protected by cardioplegia, which means paralysing the heart. During this time, the heart is completely stopped and does not require energy.

Through the right side, the hole in Baby Blessing’s heart was sealed. Blood was then allowed back slowly from the machine back to the heart, which was then revived and it immediately started beating and pumping blood to the rest of the body.

The chest was then patched up. The team performed the WHO protocol after the surgery of counting all the instruments as recorded to ensure that all were in place and none had been left inside the patient while patching.

After everything was confirmed, Dr Khaled announced that the operation was successful, thanked the team and headed for the changing room. Wambui was then wheeled to the intensive care unit for recovery.

Long waiting list

Dr Khaled, from Saudi Arabia, has been practising for the last year and has since conducted over 300 operations. He told Sunday Nation that thousands of children in the country were on the waiting list for the surgery.

“I wish we could perform thousands of surgeries, but we are here for only a week and we will operate on about 26 children. Many children are born with holes in their hearts. It pains me that others have to die because they cannot afford to pay for this surgery.”

At KNH, Sunday Nation found out that a backlog of child cases is in need of heart surgery, with many depending on the free camps to have their condition repaired. When the holes are not repaired, patients mostly die. With the prolonged condition, a child's growth is affected, as is their performance in school.

Also, with the delay, the surgery and recovery can be complex. The earlier it is done the better. The surgery costs Sh1.5 million, which is above the reach of many Kenyans, including Ms Wangari, whose children depend on philanthropic well-wishers to live.

Although the cost of treatment is mostly shouldered by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), it is still too expensive for many families, jeopardising their children’s life because there is a percentage they have to pay.

Dr Khaled said the increase in the cases of children born with holes in their hearts could be due to growing cases of lifestyle diseases among Kenyans.

Birth defects

According to the World Health Organisation, about 5,000 babies are born yearly in Kenya with birth defects that interfere with the normal functioning of the heart. In some, the condition is genetically passed. Environmental factors, drugs and even alcohol (alcohol spectrum disorder), which some mothers consume during pregnancy, also contribute to the condition.

“Women at some point are always not aware that they are pregnant and use drugs or even consume, only to realise later that they were pregnant,” he says.

Diabetic mothers are also at higher risk of giving birth to children with a hole in their hearts.

Dr Martin Mbiata, a paediatric cardiologist at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, says the disease has few treatment options. Depending on the specific disease and severity of the case, doctors may prescribe medication or perform procedures such as catheterisation, heart surgery or even heart transplant.

“While the disease burden is heavy in Kenya, there has been little intervention in the form of detection of heart conditions over the years. Inadequacy of diagnostic skills and technology is a major contributor to poor access to cardiac interventions and care for children,” Dr Mbiata said.