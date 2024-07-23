Babu Owino summoned by DCI over money laundering, incitement claims

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over allegations of money laundering and police incitement.

The summon letter seen by the Nation.Africa, the DCI stated that Mr Owino is required to appear before the DCI Nairobi Area headquarters on Wednesday morning.

“I request you Hon Babu Owino to report to me at DCI Nairobi County Headquarters Police Station on July 24, 2024 at 9am and furnish me with full information concerning the case,” reads the letter signed by an officer identified as Eunice Njue.

The letter further cautioned the lawmaker that he risks prosecution should he fail to honour the summon.

But in his response, the second term MP has dismissed the summon.

“I have been summoned by the DCI appear before them tomorrow to help them investigate myself, total madness,” said Mr Owino.

The vocal lawmaker has openly been in support of the youth-led protests ever since they kicked off on June 18, 2024.

Two weeks ago, while in the company of Starehe MP Amos Mwango, Mr Owino addressed condenmed the alleged brutality meted out on residents of Githurai in Nairobi.

On Monady he addressed a gathering in Homa Bay County where he said he was in full support of the ongoing protests.