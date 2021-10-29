Babies at risk as HIV drugs run out in Kisumu, Kakamega

Breastfeeding mothers living with HIV in Kisumu and Kakamega are in panic following the stock-outs of anti-retroviral drugs that prevent infection of their newborns.

Nevirapine, which is not in stores, is used in managing transmission of HIV from breastfeeding mothers to their children. It stops the virus from multiplying and slows down the destruction of the immune system.

The medicine is given in syrup form to newborns to prevent them from contracting the virus from their mothers. It may be used to prevent mother-to-child infection during delivery.

It also reduces the risk of acquiring opportunistic infections. Medical personnel said the drug has been out of stock for about a month.

*Ms Mary Odhiambo said she has had to get Nevirapine from Nairobi. “It went out of stock in public hospitals. I have to get it from far,” she said.

Breastfeeding

Another mother stopped breastfeeding her baby after consulting a clinician. “I had to stop my one-year-old son from breastfeeding because I was told I might put the baby at risk,” she said.

*Ms Velma Makokha also stopped breastfeeding her daughter despite taking her medication. “As much as I am good in taking my medicine, I feared I might infect my baby,” she said.

Most of the women living with HIV were advised to keep checking from time to time as to whether the drugs have been stocked in public hospitals.

Family Aids Care & Education Services (Faces) director, Dr Frankie Odhiambo, said availability of Nevirapine has been erratic for two years.

“It has been on and off. Sometimes it is available and at times the stores run out of it,” she said.

She said if mothers took their medication while breastfeeding exclusively, then transmission would be minimal. HIV/Aids drugs are usually supplied to public hospitals by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

“Most hospitals get HIV/Aids management drugs from the government agency and contracted suppliers from USAid,” said Kisumu County pharmacist, Dr Emma Obegi.

Infant prophylaxis

According to the 2018 guidelines on usage of ARVs, all HIV-exposed babies should receive infant prophylaxis, consisting of six weeks of Zidovudine (AZT) and Nevirapine (NVP).

Continued doses of Nevirapine are to be administered until six weeks after complete termination of breastfeeding.

The national HIV estimates report of 2018 shows that in 2017, about 69,500 HIV-positive pregnant women required prevention of mother-to-child transmission services countrywide.

These are offered before conception, throughout pregnancy, during labour and while breastfeeding.