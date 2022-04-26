Azimio UK backs affirmative action route for Raila’s running mate

United Kingdom’s Azimio-One Kenya campaigns strategy team has added their weight to the call for a female running mate for the coalition’s flag bearer Raila Odinga, terming it as the most progressive and modest thing to do.

In a statement to news rooms, the Azimio-One Kenya UK/Europe executive body said, based on Kenya’s 2010 Constitution and the democratic milestones taken over the last 10 years, it is about time Kenya had a female president or deputy president.

Mr Maina Gatangi, Chairman Azimio-One Kenya UK/Europe Chapter, said having a lady as number two would go a long way in implementing the Article 81 of the Kenyan constitution.

“Our women make 50 per cent of Kenyan voters and having a number two slot is within their right” Mr Gatangi said.

Ms Lilian Ochieng', Head of Finance at the Azimio-One UK Chapter said women genetically make very good team players and Mr Odinga needs a lady to be able to deliver his ten-point agenda.

“We all know how difficult it has been for (President) Uhuru to lead the country with an ‘uncooperative’ deputy president…. Baba (Mr Odinga) needs someone who is fully committed to his agenda and who will not throw spanners along the way,” Ms Ochieng said.

Mr Thomas Musau, Wiper UK secretary-general and a close ally of party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, however, cautioned against advocating for gender equality as the main reason for choosing a woman as a running mate.

Mr Musau, who is also the deputy secretary-general for Azimio One Kenya UK/Europe Chapter, said elitist views are as good as they look on paper. He said that in politics, it is the game of numbers that counts.

He said that if President Uhuru Kenyatta has not made any meaningful inroads in his Central Kenya backyard, the chances are slim that numbers will change whether running mate comes from the region or not. He said gender cards were yet to come of age in African politics.

Azimio One Kenya Executive Council headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta has mandated an advisory panel to recommend suitable candidates for running mate for its Presidential flag bearer.