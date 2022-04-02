Azimio to resume BBI reggae ‘after poll victory’ 

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, presidential hopeful Raila Odinga, intend to reintroduce the aborted push for constitutional amendment through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after the August 9 polls.

They have set a target to reintroduce amendment proposals within the first 100 days of Azimio being in office, if they win the general election on August 9.

This means the BBI push, meaning the push to amend the Constitution could return as early as November this year, if there will be no run-off or rerun.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was unconstitutional. They argued that the President cannot initiate the process through the popular initiative route which, they said, is reserved for ordinary citizens.

The ruling struck a huge blow against Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, who had sought to expand the Executive and end winner-takes-all elections.

“My analysis of Article 257 indicates that a popular initiative is a direct exercise of power. It is a means of direct democracy that can only be exercised by the people, not their representatives. State organs have no right to activate a popular initiative. The President was not envisaged as an initiator of a popular initiative,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said.

But yesterday, allies of President Kenyatta who were interviewed by the Saturday Nation disclosed that their focus has shifted to forming the next government under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, after which they hope to pursue the BBI amendments.

Popular initiative

Jubilee Director of Elections Kanini Kega said the Azimio coalition will start the process afresh 100 days after forming government through a popular initiative as outlined by the court.

“We won because the lower courts had said we could not touch the Constitution. This means if we have a bipartisan approach in Parliament, there are things we will be able to change. The Supreme Court has given us a path to future initiatives,” said Mr Kega, who is also the Kieni MP.

“We must change the Constitution in future under the popular initiative. The process will definitely start afresh. It will be more physical after the election in the next 100 days when in office. We are now focusing on the election.”

To bring back the BBI in light of the Supreme Court judgment, it would have to start from scratch, with a new bill that could incorporate the majority of the issues that were in the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and others, according to an ally of Mr Odinga, Prof Tom Ojienda.

The promoters would also have to collect fresh signatures that will be taken to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for verification.

It will be a completely new process different from the one that died with the declaration by the Supreme Court that it was unconstitutional to the extent that President Kenyatta played an active role and that there was no public participation in the proposal to create additional 70 constituencies.

“Yesterday’s (Thursday’s) judgment opens the door for the reintroduction of the BBI after the election. It forms a platform upon which negotiations can be done on the Azimio side, as well as the Kenya Kwanza’s,” said Prof Ojienda.

BBI will be stronger

“It also provides an opportunity for proponents of the BBI to even come up with a better document that will ignore some of the impugned issues and incorporate further amendments that will be more far-reaching and inclusive. It is a pause for BBI. Second half will come and the BBI will be stronger.”

For the proponents of the BBI, Kenya Kwanza leaders, who are celebrating the Supreme Court judgment as a win, have not grasped the significance of that decision.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said the major issue of the case was the basic structure doctrine, which the Supreme Court had unanimously thrown out.

“This is victory for the rule of law and constitutionalism.”

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, acknowledged that the judgment was a win for the BBI but described the victory as “pyrrhic” as BBI proponents did not get all they wanted.

“It is true that it was a victory for the BBI proponents. But it was pyrrhic victory,” he said, arguing that the court did not grant all the seven prayers the promoters had sought.

With the Supreme Court throwing out the question of basic structure, Dennis Waweru, who co-chaired the BBI Secretariat with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, said they are now free to start afresh.

Constitutional amendment

“We went to the Supreme Court to address and correct several issues emanating from the High Court and the Court of Appeal. The courts agreed with us on five out of the seven issues we raised. There were two issues we considered very important. The issue of the basic structure and the question of presidential immunity,” he said.

“Throwing out of the basic structure principle means we can restart the process of changing the Constitution.”

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, another Uhuru man, said the focus of the whole Azimio team currently is how to form the next government to continue the mission they had started.

“I think the first thing is ensuring the next government is formed by people who understand the principles that drove us to the BBI. Then that government will start from the five things the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kenya said were okay, and fix the two they said needed correcting. Then that government will deliver the BBI,” said Mr Wambugu.

During his last Jamhuri Day celebrations in December last year, President Kenyatta emphasised that Kenyans would one day turn back to the BBI, which had been shelved at the time, to help mend the cracks in the nation. He said the BBI constitutional amendment was a dream that would be achieved despite the legal obstacles it has faced.

“This, I believe, is what necessitated the first amendment to our Constitution," he said, adding that the "BBI is just a dream deferred, one day, someday, it will happen.”